Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compulab’s IoT Gateway Equipped with Dual GbE Ports and GPS Connectivity

Compulab unveils the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS which is an advanced industrial IoT gateway equipped with dual GbE ports and GPS connectivity, offering versatility and robust functionality in a compact, modular DIN-rail form factor and fanless design.

9to5Linux

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 include support to add customized files for SCAP security profile to a blueprint, support for the minimal RHEL installation to install only the s390utils-core package, and the ability to configure Keylime server components, the verifier and registrar, as containers.

TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux Laptop Launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX

Coming ten months after TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen5, which featured the fastest notebook hardware on the planet, the 6th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop is now powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, 55 W TDP, up to 5,8 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics.

Fwupd 1.9.19 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Acer U32 and Luxshare 7-in-1 Docks

The newly supported devices in the fwupd 1.9.19 release include the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840, and 2818. On top of that, the new fwupd release implements the ability to retry downloads as a workaround for flaky network connections.

Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Based on Wine 9.0, the Proton 9.0 release adds support for the Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, THE FINALS, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, Witch on the Holy Night, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum video games.

LibreOffice 24.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 79 Bug Fixes

Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update, LibreOffice 24.2.3 is here to address more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series, thus improving its overall stability and reliability.

news

Wine 9.8

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 04, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8 released
Version 5.7 was released on February 4, 2024
Simplify hybrid cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Architecting, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud environments can be a challenging and time-consuming process
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
VirtualBox 7.0.18 Resolves Critical Networking Bug
The just-released VirtualBox 7.0.18 fixes host crashes with bridged networks and brings Linux guest improvements
Linux Mint 22 Will Include Preinstalled App for Matrix
Linux Mint 22 will include a Matrix web client preinstalled when released later this year
Microsoft says April Windows updates break VPN connections
Microsoft has confirmed that the April 2024 Windows security updates break VPN connections across client and server platforms
Yocto Project 5.0 “Scarthgap” released with Linux 6.6 and plenty of changes
The Yocto Project 5.0 codenamed “Scarthgap” has just been released with Linux 6.6, glibc 2.39, LLVM 18.1, and over 300 other recipe upgrades
 
elementaryOS: Visualizing The Finish Line
First things first, congratulations to Ubuntu on releasing version 24.04!
FreeBSD Status Report First Quarter 2024
Here is the first 2024 status report, with 21 entries
Wine 9.8
new release
EndeavorOS 24.04 "Gemini" Brings KDE Plasma 6
After a long wait, you get the freshly baked KDE Plasma 6 with EndeavourOS 24.04.
Shotcut 24.04 Brings Surround Sound Encoder and Customizable Time Formats
Experience Shotcut 24.04’s powerful new features, such as rollback and customizable time formats, for video editing.
Linux Mint 22 to Boost XApp Independence, Says No to libAdwaita
Key changes that are coming up in the Linux Mint 22, securing user experience.
today's leftovers
Debian, SUSE, and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Red Hat Latest
redhat.com latest (official PR and howtos)
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, and More
hardware news
Mozilla Promoting Web Censorship and Mozilla "A Bully from the Very Beginning"
Some Mozilla news
Android Leftovers
Funny or Annoying? How Google&apos;s New &apos;Audio Emoji&apos; Feature Works on Android
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, Invidious, and More
mostly videos from this past week
Arch’s mkinitcpio Get Boost to v39, Here’s What’s New
mkinitcpio 39 enhances boot speed with uncompressed cpio adjustments, ARM zImage support, a new ACPI hook, and more
Immich Team Goes Full-Time, Joins Forces with FUTO
Big news for Immich users! With FUTO's support, it is now going full-time, continuing its privacy mission without paywalls
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO links
Free and Open Source Software
There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
This week in KDE: Looking towards Plasma 6.1
This week we put some of the final Plasma 6.0 bugs to rest, and continued working towards Plasma 6.1 with a variety of UI improvements
today's howtos
many howtoos for start of the day
Navigating Operating Systems in Military Operations: Ubuntu vs. Microsoft Windows (9M2PJU)
the choice between Ubuntu and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows for military purposes warrants thorough examination
This Week in GNOME: #146 Editing Markdown
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 26 to May 03
Games: HELLDIVERS 2, Microsoft Nukes 8,535 Git Repos for Nintendo, and More
9 picks about games
PCLinuxOS Magazine Improves Compressibility, PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
2 picks only
Security Leftovers
Security stories, half a dozen of those for now
Openwashing and Paid-for Spam From Linux Foundation
Paid fluff, using "Linux" brand
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Some IBM stories
today's howtos
only 4 for now
PCLinuxOS Debian Edition
This month's article will highlight the efforts of the PCLinuxOS Debian Project
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
Programming relared picks
Mozilla Localization and Firefox Extensions on Android
Some Firefox news
Linux Kernel and Graphics (Linux and Gaming)
Some kernel level stuff
Open Hardware: Geekworm, Zigbee, Fairbuds
3 more picks
Events: LinuxFest Northwest Wrap-up, Akademy, Summer of Code
3 events-related items
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Audiocasts/Shows: DE10-Nano Clone Board, BSD Now, and Openwashing
3 videos or shows
Postgres: pgAdmin 4 v8.6 Released and pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL Introduces Automatic DDL Replication and Snowflake Sequences for Postgres
2 psql articles
Software: radion, LFCS, Killport, and Benben
4 items about FOSS
today's howtos
3 howtos
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Some IBM stuff
ASPI caught spreading misinformation about open-source software
It's not often that you find someone writing about open source software and not bothering to make mention of the licences being used
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 as the fourth update to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system series adding new and enhanced capabilities.
Android Leftovers
Is Your Android Smartphone At Risk From A ‘Dirty Stream’ Attack?
TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux Laptop Launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux-powered laptop with an updated Intel Core i9 series processor.
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
This Extension Adds a Progress Bar to GNOME Shell Media Controls
Media Progress is a new GNOME Shell extension that adds a real-time progress bar to the MPRIS notification/sound control doohickey that shows in the notification area
Nano 8.0 Command-Line Text Editor Released
Beloved by countless Linux users, the Nano text editor rolls out v8.0 'Grus grus' with modernized bindings
Poettering announces tool in new systemd version to replace sudo
Some Debian developers who preferred the older init system, sysVinit, forked the distribution
Perens proposes new licence for today's open source world
Veteran open source advocate Bruce Perens, creator of the open source definition that has provided the rules for open source software for the last 26 years
Programming Leftovers
R, Python, Bash, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
BSD: FreeBSD, BSD on a PC, and OpenBSD
Some BSD news
today's leftovers
Ubuntu, security, and more
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 open hardware picks
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
IBM's Red Hat on "AI" Hype, FedRAMP, and OpenShift Virtualization
4 articles in redhat.com
LibreOffice 24.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 79 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 24.2.3 is now available for download as the third point release to the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 70 bugs for improved stability and robustness.
Games: Steam, Proton, and More
8 new stories for gamers
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Gen4 (4th generation) TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop with an updated processor from the AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series.
Fwupd 1.9.19 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Acer U32 and Luxshare 7-in-1 Docks
Richard Hughes announced today a new release of the popular Linux firmware updater utility fwupd, version 1.9.19, that brings support for more devices, as well as various improvements.
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring Rhino Linux
It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0
LibreELEC 12.0 has released as final release, bringing Kodi (Omega) v21.0
OpenTofu 1.7.0 Rolls Out with Important Enhancements
OpenTofu 1.7.0 Terraform alternative released with end-to-end state encryption, dynamic functions, and more
Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Valve released today Proton 9.0 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that lets you play Windows games on Linux systems.
Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software are eligible for inclusion
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Family of free and friendly open source software
Or FOFAFOSS. Rolls right off your tongue
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.9, Linux 6.6.30, Linux 6.1.90, Linux 5.15.158, Linux 5.10.216, Linux 5.4.275, and Linux 4.19.313
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.9 kernel
Windows TCO Stories
Windows causing problems
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
today's leftovers
misc. links
Open Hardware: Open On-FPGA Debug Interface and RISC-V FPGA for Linux
for the hackers among us
Mozilla: William Durand on His Moziversary and Don Marti on Pandoc
a couple of personal updates
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Red Hat and Fedora News
Misc. stories
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
KDE: KOrganizer and Goal Sprint 2024
Some KDE picks
Debian News From the Projects, Developers, Sparky, DPL
misc. Debian picks
Serpent OS: Calm Before The Storm
It's that time of month again, and we have some details to share with you on boot management, as well as plans for real installs landing in May
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Gentoo Linux tells AI-generated code contributions to fork off
AI-generated and assisted code contributions are no longer allowed in the Gentoo Linux distribution
LWN's Latest Articles About Linux (Kernel)
outside the paywall now
Rust Programming Leftovers
4 stories
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Openwashing Leftovers
fake openness
today's leftovers
misc. topics covered this week
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
applications and more
Games: Descent 3 Liberated, SummerCart64, and More
games related news
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Matters, Destination Linux, mintCast
4 new episodes
PostgreSQL: PGConf.dev 2024 and Datasentinel 2024.04
PostgreSQL news
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows security ruin
Security Leftovers
Security links
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Appliances
extensive new list of hardware picks
GNOME: Call for GNOME Asia 2024 Location Proposals, Nautilus+Microsoft, Workbench 46.1, and More
GNOME development updates and news
LibreELEC 12 Adds Raspberry Pi 5 Support, HDR Support for AMD and Intel GPUs
LibreELEC, the JeOS (Just Enough Operating System) for embedded devices forked from OpenELEC and based on the Kodi home theatre software, has been updated today to version 12, a major update that adds support for new devices and new features.
Android Leftovers
New Wpeeper Android malware can steal your data through backdoor – learn how to stay safe
today's howtos
5 howtos
Latest From Red Hat's Site
IBM marketing mostly
Waveshare UGV Rover – A 6-wheel AI robot built around Raspberry Pi 4/5 and ESP32
Since the source code for the platform will be open-sourced it can also be used for educational purposes, programming, robotics, AI experimentation, and many other applications
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and Lots More
10 latest stories from gamingonlinux
Distrobox 1.7.2 Enhances Container Management
Distrobox 1.7.2 container wrapping layer promises easier management and improved POSIX compatibility
Review: Fedora 40 "KDE"
Fedora often acts as a testing grounds for young technologies, particularly development tools
I Used macOS for Years. Here’s Why I Prefer Ubuntu
Even if you’re a long-time user of a particular OS, it can pay to check out the alternatives
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro low-profile SBC features Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 AIoT SoC
The Banana Pi BPi-MP5 Pro will support Android 14, Debian 11, and Buildroot through official Rockchip support
NXP i.MX 8M Plus powered DIN-Rail IoT gateway takes DIO, RS232, RS485, and ADC expansion modules
Compulab provides Yocto 4.0 and Debian 12 images with support for Docker, MS Azure IoT, Node-RED, and OTA updates with Mender, as well as Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, and MQTT libraries
April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Eleven new GNU releases!
Eleven new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 28, 2024)
Free and Open Source Software
Cava is a bar spectrum audio visualizer for terminal (ncurses) or desktop (SDL)
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Kate & Icons
I think that is rather unpleasant and for e.g. the left icon-only border just an unusable insult
Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: April 2024
Hello Thunderbird Community, and welcome back to the monthly Thunderbird development digest
LXQt 2.0.0 Unveils Exciting Features for a Better User Experience
Learn what's new in the LXQt 2.0.0 desktop environment, which promises Wayland updates soon.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Founder of NixOS 'Ousted'
as predicted