IBM's Red Hat on "AI" Hype, FedRAMP, and OpenShift Virtualization
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Building Powerful Applications with Weaviate and Red Hat OpenShift: A Retrieval-Augmented Generation Workflow [Ed: "In the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)" Red Hat is trying to surf the hype wave]
In the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the goal is to generate applications that give human-like responses to human interaction. One promising approach to achieving this is retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which combines the strengths of existing methods (specifically, retrieval and generation-based models) to produce accurate and contextually relevant output from a large language model (LLM). This allows an organization’s private data sources to drive the behavior and performance of an LLM as real-time data becomes available. Leveraging the capabilities of Weaviate, an open source, cloud-native vector database, in conjunction with Red Hat OpenShift, your organization can harness the power of a RAG workflow to improve the quality of your products and customer experiences.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How do you operationalize Generative AI consistently and at scale? [Ed: Red Hat (IBM) is promoting the hoax of "HEY HI" revolution]
But get past all the hype and you’ll see generative AI changes everything about how you can go to market, delight customers, and plan for tomorrow. I think about automating customer support, training HR recruitment models, better sales forecasting, improved marketing content, automating repetitive tasks, and even generating code. And everything in between.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond the lingo: What does Red Hat Insights and FedRAMP mean for your workload?
One thing that's been a blocker for US government customers and contractors has been FedRAMP. But that's a blocker no more! Through a long process of sponsorship, development, and assessment, Red Hat Insights is an approved service, with or without Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA). Red Hat Insights has received the FedRAMP High Agency authority to operate (ATO), and Red Hat is listed as Ready for the JAB authorization process.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Customer Success with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization: A Journey to Modern Infrastructure