In the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the goal is to generate applications that give human-like responses to human interaction. One promising approach to achieving this is retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which combines the strengths of existing methods (specifically, retrieval and generation-based models) to produce accurate and contextually relevant output from a large language model (LLM). This allows an organization’s private data sources to drive the behavior and performance of an LLM as real-time data becomes available. Leveraging the capabilities of Weaviate, an open source, cloud-native vector database, in conjunction with Red Hat OpenShift, your organization can harness the power of a RAG workflow to improve the quality of your products and customer experiences.