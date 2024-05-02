Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Appliances
-
Concurrent Real-Time's RedHawk Linux Earns Best-in-Show at 2024 NVIDIA GTC AI Conference and Expo
Pompano Beach, Florida. “We are deeply honored to be awarded this prestigious recognition by Embedded Computing Design, at the 2024 NVIDIA GTC AI Conference,” said Ken Jackson, President of Concurrent Real-Time.
-
SpacemiT, a chip design company from China with RISC-V as its core technology, recently unveiled the Muse Book laptop based on the K1 octa-core RISC-V chip. Unlike our daily laptops, it has many interesting unique features and is mainly sold to hardware engineers and DIY enthusiasts. This Muse Book runs the Bianbu OS operating system based on the Debian distribution and optimized to run on the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V SoC. Let’s first take a look at its external interfaces. On the left side of the laptop, there are two USB Type-C interfaces, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a reset pinhole. The 8-pin header on the right side of the laptop is quite interesting, and SpacemiT hopes the Muse Book can become one of the most convenient hardware development platforms for RISC-V.
-
Hackaday ☛ Singleboard: Alpha Is A Very Stylish Computer On A Single PCB
When we think single-board computers, we normally envision things like the Raspberry Pi. But Arduboy creator [Kevin Bates] has recently come up with his own take on the SBC that’s a bit like a modernized take on the early computers of the 1980s. Introducing Singleboard: Alpha.
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D-Printed Macro Pad Plate Is LEGO-Compatible
We love LEGO, we love keyboards, and when the two join forces, we’re usually looking at a versatile peripheral that’s practically indestructible. Such seems to be the case with [joshmarinacci]’s LEGO-compatible 3D-printed plate for a three-key macro pad. For a first foray into scratch-built keyboard construction, we think this is pretty great.
-
We’re excited to announce the release of IoT Remote v3.0.0, featuring a native tablet version (available for both Android and iOS platforms) optimized for unlocking the full potential of larger screen sizes. What is the Arduino IoT Remote app?
-
CNX Software ☛ Pineboards adds four more Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ boards with PCIe x4 slot, mPCIe socket, Coral Dual Edge TPU support, and audio ports
Pineboards, previously known as PineBerry, has launched four new Raspberry Pi HAT+ with a PCIe interface: the Hat uPCIty Lite, HatDrive! Piano, Hat mPCIe, and Hat Ai! Dual. The Polish company decided to change the name from Pineberry to Pineboards since the “berry” name implied they were manufacturing single-board computers, while Pineboards, not to be confused with Pine64 boards, apparently does not :).
-
Hackaday ☛ This Arduino Is Feeding The Fishes
Depending on the species, a fish can be a fairly low-maintenance pet. But of course even the most laid back of creatures needs to eat, so you’ll have to make sure to feed them regularly. If you’re a fish owner who would like to simplify tending to your creatures, you might find value in this project from [CrazyScience].
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ An update from the Raspberry Pi Computing Education Research Centre
An overview of the Research Centre's current work, including guidance on generative AI for teachers, physical computing, and more.
-
The Register UK ☛ Google pulls RISC-V support from generic Android kernel
"Remove ACK's [Android Common Kernel] support for riscv64. Support for risc64 GKI kernels is discontinued," the patch note briefly says. The deletion was submitted by a Google engineer, and naturally passed the review process.
It's a significant U-turn for the Chocolate Factory, which has accepted RISC-V patches for Linux-powered Android since November 2022 (including GKI patches), and formally added support in October 2023.
The practical effect of this is that Android operating system implementations using the next release of GKI won't work on RISC-V chips out of the box.
-
Instructables ☛ Decibel Meter With Circuit Playground : 11 Steps (with Pictures)
I made a decibel meter! Decibels are units of measurement for sound, and I wanted to make a light indicator to show how loud it is in the room.
It has an on switch, and the noise or loudness sensor is the main input. My three outputs are a green light indicating if the meter is on, the light ring from the circuit playground graphing green, yellow, and red lights based off of the decibel input, and blue light indicating if you should be wearing protective ear plugs based on the loudness of the room.
-
Adafruit ☛ Upcycling a 1960s clock with Raspberry Pi
Alan Boris has re-imagined an old analog clock radio from the 1960s using a Raspberry Pi 4B.
-
Adafruit ☛ An open source MXM to PCIe adapter card
Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM) is an interconnect standard for GPUs (MXM Graphics Modules) in laptops using PCI Express created by MXM-SIG. The goal was to create a non-proprietary, industry standard socket, so one could easily upgrade the graphics processor in a laptop, without having to buy a whole new system or relying on proprietary vendor upgrades.
-
Hackster ☛ 1960s Clock Radio Pi Makeover - Hackster.io
A 3.5 inch LCD HAT attached to a Raspberry Pi 4 fit nicely in place of the old clock. To easily add FM radio functionality, an RDA5807 module was added. It's an entire FM radio with RDS on a tiny chip that can be controlled via I2C which is connected to the Pi. A MAX4544 analog switch module allows the audio to be switched between the Pi's audio out and the FM module audio out. A Pi GPIO controls the switch, and its output feeds a TPA2017 audio amplifier. The speaker was replaced with a better one of similar size.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ 4-way NVMe RAID comes to Raspberry Pi 5
With the Raspberry Pi 5's exposed PCI Express connector comes many new possibilities—which I test and document in my Pi PCIe Database. Today's board is the Geekwork X1011, which puts four NVMe SSDs under a Raspberry Pi.
Unlike the Penta SATA HAT I tested last month, this carrier uses thinner and faster NVMe storage, making it a highly-compact storage expansion option, which has the added benefit of freeing up the top of the Pi 5 for other HAT expansion options.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Sign language translation glasses
Maker Nekhil has taken a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and one of our camera modules to build a piece of wearable tech that could have a transformative impact. These sign language translation glasses run VIAM‘s open-source software, and can easily be produced on any generic 3D printer.
-
The Register UK ☛ Open source project seeks to clone classic Z80 chip
The aim of the FOSS Z80 project isn't to merely replace the Z80, which can be accomplished by programming an FPGA to act like a Z80 – and there are Z80 soft cores out there to drop into FPGAs. Nor is the aim to replace the classic Z80 with a closed-source physical clone or some kind of modern system-on-chip, which already exist.
Rather, Zioma wants to make a physical open source clone of the Z80, based on Guy Hutchison's TV80 soft core.