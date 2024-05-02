Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Appliances

"Remove ACK's [Android Common Kernel] support for riscv64. Support for risc64 GKI kernels is discontinued," the patch note briefly says. The deletion was submitted by a Google engineer, and naturally passed the review process.

It's a significant U-turn for the Chocolate Factory, which has accepted RISC-V patches for Linux-powered Android since November 2022 (including GKI patches), and formally added support in October 2023.

The practical effect of this is that Android operating system implementations using the next release of GKI won't work on RISC-V chips out of the box.