Games: FEX, Steam, SuperTuxKart, and More
Adrian Gaudebert: The challenges of teaching a complex game
When I was 13, my mom bought me Civilization III from a retail shop, then went on to do some more shopping. I stayed in the car, with this elegant box in my hands, craving to play the game it contained. I opened the box, and there discovered something magical: the Civilization III Manual. Having nothing better to do, I started reading it…
FEX ☛ FEX 2405 Tagged!
One month older and we have a new release for FEX. This month is a little bit slower for user facing features but behind the scenes we had a large amount of refactoring to facilitate future improvements.
[...]
A thorn in FEX’s side has been forwarding X11 calls when thunking OpenGL and Vulkan. This has caused us pain since X11’s API is a fairly leaky abstraction that leaks data symbols which FEX’s thunking can’t accurately thunk. We have now instead redirect the X11 Display object directly in OpenGL and Vulkan. This not only reduces the amount of code we need to thunk, but also is required for us to eventually thunk 32-bit libraries.
This may change behaviour in some games when thunks are enabled, so it will be useful to do some testing and regression testing.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve releases Proton 9.0 for Linux— improves Nvidia graphics and high core count CPU compatibility
Valve has released a major update to its open-source tool which facilitates running backdoored Windows games on GNU/Linux systems. Proton 9.0 is available now on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , bringing support for a host of games that were only previously only playable using an experimental release.
Boiling Steam ☛ SolForge Fusion: Early Access Impressions
OMG Ubuntu ☛ SuperTuxKart 1.5 Gears Up For Release, v2.0 in the Works
Fans of open-source racing game SuperTuxKart will be stoked to hear devs are busy in the pit lanes pepping the next major update — and it’ll launch this summer. SuperTuxKart 1.4 was released back in 2022 with a ton of improvements that fine-tune, fix-up, and finesse performance, gameplay, and stability. But it’s been a while since any major new features were put in the tank (so to speak). But things shift up a gear in SuperTuxKart 1.5.