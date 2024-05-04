Games: FEX, Steam, SuperTuxKart, and More

One month older and we have a new release for FEX. This month is a little bit slower for user facing features but behind the scenes we had a large amount of refactoring to facilitate future improvements.

[...]

A thorn in FEX’s side has been forwarding X11 calls when thunking OpenGL and Vulkan. This has caused us pain since X11’s API is a fairly leaky abstraction that leaks data symbols which FEX’s thunking can’t accurately thunk. We have now instead redirect the X11 Display object directly in OpenGL and Vulkan. This not only reduces the amount of code we need to thunk, but also is required for us to eventually thunk 32-bit libraries.

This may change behaviour in some games when thunks are enabled, so it will be useful to do some testing and regression testing.