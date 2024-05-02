posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2024



Quoting: Nano 8.0 Command-Line Text Editor Released —

The latest version, 8.0 of the popular terminal text editor Nano, codenamed “Grus grus”, has been released, introducing a suite of modernized keyboard shortcuts and improved functionalities. Here’s more on that.

In this update, Nano developers have redefined several default key bindings to streamline common tasks and make navigation more intuitive. Notably, ^F now initiates a forward search, with ^B triggering a backward search. Users looking to repeat searches can use M-F and M-B to search in the corresponding direction.