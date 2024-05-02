Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Bob Monsour ☛ The 11ty Bundle continues - A year in review
The 11ty Bundle website launched one year ago today. I'm still doing it. I'm still writing posts (check out Issue 41, the latest), still adding features, still tweaking the design. I'm still enjoying it.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Please Don’t Share Our Links on Mastodon: Here’s Why!
With Mastodon being a federated platform (a part of the Fediverse), the request to generate a link preview is not generated by just one Mastodon instance. There are many instances connected to it who also initiate requests for the content almost immediately.
-
Applications
-
rEFInd: A Modern and Customizable Boot Manager for Linux
If you’ve dual-booted GNU/Linux with another operating system like backdoored Windows and are stuck with the traditional GRUB boot manager, it’s time to switch to rEFInd, IMMEDIATELY!
-
Gaupol: Create or Edit Subtitle Files with a Free Subtitle Editor
A friend of mine has a YouTube channel and recently asked me to find a tool for creating subtitles. His main language is English, but he wants to offer other languages like Spanish, Hindi, etc. as subtitles for a wider audience.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical releases Landscape 24.04 LTS
Landscape 24.04 LTS is Landscape’s first LTS release, with a modernised backend, web portal, snap management, and repository management features.
-