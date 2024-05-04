Linux Kernel and Graphics (Linux and Gaming)

In the release announcvement for EasyOS 5.8, I posted a withdrawal, due to getting a black screen on my Acer Aspire3 laptop:

https://bkhome.org/news/202404/easyos-kirkstone-series-version-58-released.html

Seems that get the black screen and dead system as soon as the 'amdgpu' kernel module loads. Here are the GPU details: [...]