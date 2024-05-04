Linux Kernel and Graphics (Linux and Gaming)
Kernel Space
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 5.15.150 disaster for AMD GPU
In the release announcvement for EasyOS 5.8, I posted a withdrawal, due to getting a black screen on my Acer Aspire3 laptop:
https://bkhome.org/news/202404/easyos-kirkstone-series-version-58-released.html
Seems that get the black screen and dead system as soon as the 'amdgpu' kernel module loads. Here are the GPU details: [...]
Graphics Stack
-
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 24.1.0-rc2
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the next release candidate, 24.1.0-rc2.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 24.1.0 final, thus adding more 24.1.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/46
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on May 8th.
Cheers, Eric
Games
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia GeForce Now is slightly easier to install on Steam Deck
Nvidia releases a script to better support Steam Deck.
