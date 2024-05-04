Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Why the Articles From Daniel Pocock (FSFE, Fedora, Debian Etc. Insider) Still Matter a Lot
Revisionism will try to suggest that "it's not true" or "not true anymore" or "it's old anyway"...
-
Who really owns Debian: Ubuntu or Google?
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
New
-
Gemini Links 03/05/2024: Diaspora Still Alive and Fight Against Fake News
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Reserving Scorn for Those Who Expose the Misconduct
they like to frame truth-tellers as 'harassers'
-
Links 03/05/2024: Canada Euthanising Its Poor and Disabled, Call for Julian Assange's Freedom
Links for the day
-
Dashamir Hoxha & Debian harassment
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
-
Maria Glukhova, Dmitry Bogatov & Debian Russia, Google, debian-private leaks
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
-
Keeping Computers at the Hands of Their Owners
There's a reason why this site's name (or introduction) does not obsess over trademarks and such
-
In May 2024 (So Far) statCounter's Measure of Linux 'Market Share' is Back at 7% (ChromeOS Included)
for several months in a row ChromeOS (that would be Chromebooks) is growing
-
Links 03/05/2024: Microsoft Shutting Down Xbox 360 Store and the 360 Marketplace
Links for the day
-
Evidence: Ireland, European Parliament 2024 election interference, fake news, Wikipedia, Google, WIPO, FSFE & Debian
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Enforcing the Debian Social Contract with Uncensored.Deb.Ian.Community
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Gemini Links 03/05/2024: Antenna Needs Your Gemlog, a Look at Gemini Get
Links for the day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 02, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, May 02, 2024
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):