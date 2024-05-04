Openwashing and Paid-for Spam From Linux Foundation
Vodafone launches InstantX edge project with Linux Foundation [Ed: Openwashing as a service]
Signs strategic partnership with LF Edge to extend community’s reach to address instant data exchange at the far edge
SDx Central ☛ How the Linux Foundation aims to simplify multicloud networking [Ed: Linux Foundation-sponsored puff piece about Linux Foundation. This is what modern "journalism" on the Web is like... SDx Central ☛ Red Hat-funded articles from the author cover Red Hat]
Forbes ☛ How A Mapping Project Is Pointing The Way For More Open Data Use
Overture Maps Foundation Executive Director Marc Prioleau Talks About His Project, Where Open Data Can Make A Difference, And How It Can Catch On.