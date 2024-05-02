Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Matters, Destination Linux, mintCast
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 781: Resistant To The Wrath Of God
This week Jonathan Bennett and Doc Searls sit down with Mathias Buus Madsen and Paolo Ardoino of Holepunch, to talk about the Pear Runtime and the Keet serverless peer-to-peer platform. What happens when you take the technology built for BitTorrent, and apply it to a messaging app? What else does that allow you to do? And what’s the secret to keeping the service running even after the servers go down?
Linux Matters: Wake-on-LAN for Preschoolers
Why Mark hasn’t migrated Plex to his shiny new server, Martin goes to the end of the alphabet, and Alan explains why he flipped the GNU/Linux Matters Podcast logo upside down.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 368: Interviewing Framework at SCaLE & the Crocs Saga continues . . .
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 436 – Upgrade At Your Peril
First up in the news: AlmaLinux restores some deprecated stuff, Nouveau dev joins the bigs, GNU/Linux runs cars, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft sneaks MS-DOS 4.0 into their open source portfolio, Ubuntu 24.04 is out….