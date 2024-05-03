Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

In the early days of software, developers built applications by grouping all components into one self-contained code base for easy management — the monolithic approach. Then, the technology evolved from large codebases to smaller microservices, distinct components that collaborate like a specialized team.

Pedal, an app to buy bikes, embodies this transition. It’s evolving from a monolith to a network of independent microservices. However, it’s challenging to manage, monitor, and coordinate all these microservices efficiently.

Application programming interface (API) management tools help monitor and control multiple microservices from a central location while enhancing security. Like team captains, these tools help microservices collaborate while retaining their individual capabilities.

Our previous article demonstrated splitting the monolithic Pedal app into microservices.