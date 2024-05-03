Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F40 Elections: Nominations now open & welcoming EPEL
Hello Fedorans! The F40 election campaign is now in full swing, and this cycle will be running a little differently than the previous F39, F38, etc. We are welcoming the EPEL Steering Committee to our elections cycle and having our Council elections move to once per year too. Read on for the details
Red Hat ☛ Modernizing Pedal: API management for modern system design and administration
In the early days of software, developers built applications by grouping all components into one self-contained code base for easy management — the monolithic approach. Then, the technology evolved from large codebases to smaller microservices, distinct components that collaborate like a specialized team.
Pedal, an app to buy bikes, embodies this transition. It’s evolving from a monolith to a network of independent microservices. However, it’s challenging to manage, monitor, and coordinate all these microservices efficiently.
Application programming interface (API) management tools help monitor and control multiple microservices from a central location while enhancing security. Like team captains, these tools help microservices collaborate while retaining their individual capabilities.
Our previous article demonstrated splitting the monolithic Pedal app into microservices.
Red Hat ☛ Modernizing Pedal: Breaking down a Javå monolith into Quarkus microservices
In the mid-2010s, Netflix and Google detailed how they saved costs while scaling their software infrastructure’s components to meet rising demands.
IT Wire ☛ AlmaLinux sets up special interest group for AI, high-performance computing
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a non-profit that oversees development of the CentOS alternative AlmaLinux, has launched its newest special interest group that will focus on the needs of the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence community within AlmaLinux.
Justin W. Flory: Outreachy May 2024: A letter to Fedora applicants
To all Outreachy May 2024 applicants to the Fedora Project,
Today is May 2nd, 2024. The Outreachy May 2024 round results will be published in a few short hours. This year, the participation in Fedora for Outreachy May 2024 was record-breaking. Fedora will fund three internships this year. During the application and contribution phase, over 150 new contributors appeared in our Mentored Project contribution channels. For the project I am mentoring specifically, 38 applicants recorded contributions and 33 applicants submitted final applications. This is my third time mentoring, but this Outreachy May 2024 round has been a record-breaker for all the projects I have mentored until now.
But breaking records is not what this letter is about.
Red Hat ☛ Prepare and label custom datasets with Label Studio
This is the fifth chapter in our “computer vision at the edge” series, in which we will dive into the preparation of a custom dataset.
Red Hat ☛ Model training in Red Bait OpenShift AI
This is the fourth episode of our series that dives into training and deploying computer vision models at the edge. And I have some good news: we're already past the halfway point.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Simplifies Standard Operating Environments Across the Hybrid Cloud with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, the latest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 brings a wide range of new and enhanced capabilities to better manage the complexity of hybrid cloud computing in an increasingly AI-centric world, including refined management and automation and proactive support in building standard operating environments (SOEs) for distributed systems.