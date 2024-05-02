Rust Programming Leftovers

The Rust programming language, it is hoped, will bring a new level of safety to the Linux kernel. At the moment, though, there are still a number of impediments to getting useful Rust code into the kernel. In the Embedded Open Source Summit track of the Open Source Summit North America, Fabien Parent provided an overview of his work aimed at improving the infrastructure needed to write the device drivers needed by embedded systems in Rust; there is still some work to be done.

Parent started with the case for using Rust in the kernel; it may not be a proper justification, he said, but it is true that Rust is one of the most admired languages in use. C is about 50 years old and has not changed much since the C89 standard came out. It has the advantage of a simple syntax that is easy to learn, and it is efficient for writing low-level code. But C also makes it easy to write code containing undefined behavior and lacks memory-management features.