Rust Programming Leftovers
LWN ☛ Rust for embedded Linux kernels
The Rust programming language, it is hoped, will bring a new level of safety to the Linux kernel. At the moment, though, there are still a number of impediments to getting useful Rust code into the kernel. In the Embedded Open Source Summit track of the Open Source Summit North America, Fabien Parent provided an overview of his work aimed at improving the infrastructure needed to write the device drivers needed by embedded systems in Rust; there is still some work to be done.
Parent started with the case for using Rust in the kernel; it may not be a proper justification, he said, but it is true that Rust is one of the most admired languages in use. C is about 50 years old and has not changed much since the C89 standard came out. It has the advantage of a simple syntax that is easy to learn, and it is efficient for writing low-level code. But C also makes it easy to write code containing undefined behavior and lacks memory-management features.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 545
RuPerl - Rust with embedded Perl
Thanks to a colleague who introduced me to Nim during last week’s SUSE Labs conference, I became a man with a dream, and after fiddling with compiler flags and obviously not reading documentation, I finally made it.
This is something that shouldn’t exist; from the list of ideas that should never have happened.
LWN ☛ Existential types in Rust
For several years, contributors to the Rust project have been working to improve support for asynchronous code. The benefits of these efforts are not confined to asynchronous code, however. Members of the Rust community have been working toward adding explicit existential types to Rust since 2017. Existential types are not a common feature of programming languages (something the RFC acknowledges), so the motivation for their inclusion might be somewhat obscure.
The benefits of static type systems are well-known, but they do have some downsides as well. Type systems, especially complex type systems, can make writing type signatures painful and produce complicated error messages. A recent comment on Hacker News showed an example of types added to the popular SQLAlchemy Python library, lamenting: ""Prior to the introduction of types in Python, I thought I wanted it. Now I hate them.""