Collections of Different Linux Distributions
MakuluLinux - Ubuntu-based multi-faced distribution
MakuluLinux is a rolling-release distribution based either on Ubuntu’s LTS (long-term support) release or Debian’s “Testing” branch.
There are LinDoz, Flash, and Core editions. Gamers are catered for with both Steam and Wine pre-installed. The distro has a unique look and feel, lots of themes, and is quite flexible.
Artix Linux - systemd-free Linux distribution
Artix Linux is a rolling-release distribution, based on Arch Linux.
It uses real init systems instead of systemd, taking the view that PID1 should be simple, secure and stable
If you’re new to Linux, don’t download the base ISO image. Instead download a community ISO image.