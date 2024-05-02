LibreOffice 24.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 79 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on May 02, 2024



Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update, LibreOffice 24.2.3 is here to address more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series, thus improving its overall stability and reliability.

LibreOffice 24.2 was released on January 31st, 2024. It introduced major changes such as a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with the MS Office suite of apps.

