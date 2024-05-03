Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 include support to add customized files for SCAP security profile to a blueprint, support for the minimal RHEL installation to install only the s390utils-core package, and the ability to configure Keylime server components, the verifier and registrar, as containers.
This release also introduces a new option for the libkcapi library to specify target file names in hash-sum calculations, finer control over MACs in SSH with the crypto-policies package, additional services confined in the SELinux policy, and a new SELinux policy module for the SAP HANA service.