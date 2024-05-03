Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on May 03, 2024



Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 include support to add customized files for SCAP security profile to a blueprint, support for the minimal RHEL installation to install only the s390utils-core package, and the ability to configure Keylime server components, the verifier and registrar, as containers.

This release also introduces a new option for the libkcapi library to specify target file names in hash-sum calculations, finer control over MACs in SSH with the crypto-policies package, additional services confined in the SELinux policy, and a new SELinux policy module for the SAP HANA service.

