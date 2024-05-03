Mozilla: William Durand on His Moziversary and Don Marti on Pandoc
-
William Durand: Moziversary #6
Today is my sixth Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in
2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Last year, I mainly contributed to Firefox for Android as the lead engineer on a project called “Add-ons General Availability (GA)”.
-
Don Marti: blog fix: remove stray files
Another update from the blog. Quick recap: I’m re-doing this blog with mostly Pandoc and make, with a few helper scripts.
This is a personal web site and can be broken sometimes, and one of the breakage problems was: oops, I removed a draft post from the directory of source files (in CommonMark) but the HTML version got built and put in
publicand copied to the server, possibly also affecting the
index.htmland the RSS feed.
If you’re reading the RSS and got some half-baked drafts, that’s why.
So, to fix it, I need to ask
makeif there’s anything in the
publicdirectory that doesn’t have a corresponding source file or files and remove it. Quick helper script:
That should mean a better RSS reading experience since you shouldn’t get it cluttered up with drafts if I make a mistake.