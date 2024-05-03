Mozilla: William Durand on His Moziversary and Don Marti on Pandoc

Another update from the blog. Quick recap: I’m re-doing this blog with mostly Pandoc and make, with a few helper scripts.

This is a personal web site and can be broken sometimes, and one of the breakage problems was: oops, I removed a draft post from the directory of source files (in CommonMark) but the HTML version got built and put in public and copied to the server, possibly also affecting the index.html and the RSS feed.

If you’re reading the RSS and got some half-baked drafts, that’s why.

So, to fix it, I need to ask make if there’s anything in the public directory that doesn’t have a corresponding source file or files and remove it. Quick helper script:

That should mean a better RSS reading experience since you shouldn’t get it cluttered up with drafts if I make a mistake.