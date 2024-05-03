KDE: KOrganizer and Goal Sprint 2024
CubicleNate ☛ Google Groupware Calendar with KOrganizer Fix
I have been having issues with the Surveillance Giant Google Groupware Calendar module in KOganizer not remembering how to communicate with Google. I was very frustratingly having to connect it with KOrganzier but there is an easy solution. Kontact with its Kmail and Korganizer components. To me, this has been the ultimate in calendar management.
Goal Sprint 2024
Last week, like many other people, I was in Berlin for the Mega^WGoals sprint. Natually the three goals (Sustainability, Accessibility, and Automatability; the three abilities) attracted a diverse crowd of people that brought also other topics, so it turned into a proper megasprint.
Being interested in all three goals made it a bit callenging to follow all relevant discussions unfortunately, but on the flip side it never got boring.