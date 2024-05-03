Open Hardware: Open On-FPGA Debug Interface and RISC-V FPGA for Linux

Microchip Technology has launched a radiation tolerant version of its PolarFire FPGA with a RISC-V processor sub-system that can run the Linux operating system.

The Microchip RT PolarFire system-on-chip (SoC) FPGA is the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a flight-proven RT PolarFire FPGA fabric.

This allows developers to start designing using the commercially available PolarFire SoC (MPFS460) device and Libero SoC development tools. Tapping into the Microchip Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem, PolarFire SoC software stacks, the PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit or the PolarFire SoC Smart Embedded Vision Kit allows the development of lower power designs for the challenging thermal environments in space.