With this in mind, last week I set out to rewrite the CSS on my personal site with the aim of cleaning up redundant styles and make some general improvements. In the process I managed to reduce the file size of my stylesheet by 33% – all with virtually zero change to the overall design.

Maybe this isn’t much to shout about when it concerns some low-traffic personal website, but this would be a big deal for a commercial website. Savings like this can improve site speed, increase conversion and ultimately lead to more sales. And all it took was a simple audit of my styles and a slight rethink about how I write CSS.

Let me explain what’s changed and how I’ve managed to achieve the exact same results from 134 fewer CSS rules.