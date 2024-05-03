today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Thinking about filesystem space allocation policies and SSDs
Historically, many filesystems have devoted a significant amount of effort to sophisticated space allocation policies. For example, in Unix one of the major changes from V7 to 4.x BSD was the change to the Berkeley Fast File System (also) with its concept of 'cylinder groups' that drastically improved the locality of file data, directory data, and inodes. Various other (Unix) filesystem allocation related technologies have been developed since, for example the idea of delaying deciding where exactly data will live in the filesystem until it's about to be written out, which allows the filesystem to group data better (especially in the face of the fsync problem, where only some of the data may get written out right now).
-
Harry Cresswell ☛ Reducing CSS
With this in mind, last week I set out to rewrite the CSS on my personal site with the aim of cleaning up redundant styles and make some general improvements. In the process I managed to reduce the file size of my stylesheet by 33% – all with virtually zero change to the overall design.
Maybe this isn’t much to shout about when it concerns some low-traffic personal website, but this would be a big deal for a commercial website. Savings like this can improve site speed, increase conversion and ultimately lead to more sales. And all it took was a simple audit of my styles and a slight rethink about how I write CSS.
Let me explain what’s changed and how I’ve managed to achieve the exact same results from 134 fewer CSS rules.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS
Just like every new Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.04 ships with new features including the latest and greatest software such as the Linux kernel, GNOME 46 and refreshed state-of-the-art toolchain. You can find more information about the new changes from the release notes.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Disable IPv6 in Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide (For All Distros)
-
APNIC ☛ How SSH got to be on port 22
How SSH was neatly assigned between ports 21 (Telnet) and 23 (FTP) — two protocols it was set to succeed.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. To effectively install and utilize Java, it’s essential to understand the differences between the Java Development Kit (JDK), Java Runtime Environment (JRE), and Java Virtual Machine (JVM).
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Fedora 40. Before diving into the installation process, it’s essential to grasp the fundamentals of Java and its components. Java consists of two main parts: the Java Development Kit (JDK) and the Java Runtime Environment (JRE).
-
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install NVIDIA GPU Driver on Fedora 40+ KDE 6 Spin on Wayland
Installing the NVIDIA GPU driver is the first thing you will want to do after installing Fedora 40 on your computer. Fedora 40 comes with different spins (desktop environments) and the latest software.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to SSH Into EC2 Instance
SSH is an incredible utility for accessing and managing Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to SSH Into Docker Container
Docker container image package software with all the dependencies and libraries required. Learn the way to SSH into the Docker container and enhance the security.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Configure Networking on Ubuntu Server
If you’ve started your journey as a GNU/Linux administrator, you’ve probably come into contact with a few tasks that you think should be simple, but aren’t quite as easy as you’re accustomed to. One reason for this is because so many GNU/Linux servers are of the GUI-less type.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install & Use NVIDIA Driver in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install NVIDIA proprietary driver in Ubuntu. And, how to switch between Intel/AMD and NVIDIA GPU, run specific app/game with NVIDIA while leaving others rendered by integrated graphics card.