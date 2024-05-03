Windows TCO Stories
-
RFERL ☛ Zelenskiy Fires Senior Cybersecurity Officer Amid Corruption Allegations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Ilya Vityuk, head of the cybersecurity department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), amid allegations of corruption. [...]
-
The Record ☛ LockBit publishes confidential data stolen from Cannes hospital in France
The release of data from the Simone Veil hospital in Cannes follows the hospital announcing this week that it had received an extortion demand from LockBit.
The initial attack, the hospital said, took place a few weeks earlier on April 16. It did not disclose what impact or disruption the incident had on the hospital’s caregiving operations.
-
The Verge ☛ Microsoft investigating VPN issues with latest Windows 11 update
Microsoft says it’s investigating reports of VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 Windows 11 update. The KB5036893 security update was issued on April 9th for all supported Windows 11 versions, and some users have reported that VPN connections with TPM-backed certificates aren’t working after the patch was installed.
-
The Verge ☛ UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty admits he paid $22 million ransom to hackers
In a hearing before the Senate Committee on Finance, Witty said the decision to pay the $22 million ransom was entirely his. “This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” he said. UnitedHealth admitted last month that it had paid a ransom to the hackers who breached the Change Healthcare system — which is owned by UnitedHealth — but didn’t disclose the sum. In March, the company attributed the breach to BlackCat, the same entity responsible for the MGM casino hack in Las Vegas. That same month, Wired reported that BlackCat, which also goes by ALPHV, received a $22 million transaction on Bitcoin on March 1st.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Avoiding data extortion: A guide for federal agencies
The latest stats report a surge in distributed denial-of-service attacks against the government sector in Q4 2023, increasing 163% from Q3 and 4,025% from the previous year. Criminals are increasingly attacking cities and municipalities, such as the headline-driving attacks on Oakland and Dallas last year. Fulton County in Georgia was attacked in January by hackers who threatened to release stolen data unless a ransom was paid. To make matters worse, the Phobos ransomware-as-a-service operation has been targeting “entities including municipal and county governments, emergency services, education, public healthcare and critical infrastructure to successfully ransom several million in U.S. dollars,” according to several government intelligence agencies.
-
VOA News ☛ UnitedHealth says hackers potentially stole data from a third of Americans
Two congressional panels grilled CEO Andrew Witty about the cyberattack on the company's Change Healthcare unit, which processes around 50% of all medical claims in the U.S.
The breach has caused widespread disruptions in claims processing, impacting patients and providers across the country.