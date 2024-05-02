today's howtos
How to Install WhatsApp on Ubuntu (and Other GNU/Linux Distro’s)
WhatsApp is a popular messaging app without any doubt, having been around since 2009 and gaining quite a name when it was acquired by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) in 2014. Since the beginning, it has always been more focused on smartphone users, and until
It's FOSS ☛ Installing VS Code on Fedora [Ed: Why does It'sFOSS promote the very opposite of FOSS, and moreover spyware of Microsoft?]
Microsoft's super popular code editor Visual Studio Code can be easily installed on Fedora.
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Forward all your traffic with RedSocks
VPNs can be used in different ways based on the desired objective. If the goal is to reach some specific web pages served only within a network, using a proxy will probably do the trick. Another common use for VPNs is to ensure the confidentiality of data transferred between a remote system and a safe site. In this case, we might want to ensure that all traffic from the remote system reaches the safe site via the VPN.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Block Ads using AdGuard Home on Ubuntu
AdGuard Home is a software that allows you to block ads across your home network easily.
Like Pi-Hole, AdGuard Home achieves this by acting as a DNS sinkhole. Instead of a request going to an ad provider’s server, it is sent to nothing, meaning the ad should never be displayed.
University of Toronto ☛ Having a machine room can mean having things in your machine room
Naturally there is a story here. This past Monday morning (what is now two days ago), we discovered that over the weekend, one of the keyboards we keep sitting around our machine room had been fairly thoroughly smashed, with keycaps knocked off and some scattered some distance around the rack. This was especially alarming because the keyboard (and its associated display) were in our rack of fileservers, which are some of our most critical servers. The keyboard had definitely not been smashed up last Friday, and nothing else seemed to have been disturbed or moved, not even the wires dangling near the keyboard.