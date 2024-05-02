Tux Machines

AAEON Opens Preorders for UP Squared Pro 710H Edge Mini PC

AAEON recently unveiled the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a mini PC featuring the Hailo-8 edge AI processor and a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000 RE Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305. This device is designed to enhance edge computing with its robust processing power and advanced AI capabilities.

9to5Linux

Tor Project blog

Tor migrates from Gitolite/GitWeb to GitLab

Git repository addresses have therefore changed. Many of you probably have made the switch already, but if not, you will need to change:

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
Review: Fedora 40 "KDE"
Fedora often acts as a testing grounds for young technologies, particularly development tools
Simplify hybrid cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Architecting, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud environments can be a challenging and time-consuming process
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
Yocto Project 5.0 “Scarthgap” released with Linux 6.6 and plenty of changes
The Yocto Project 5.0 codenamed “Scarthgap” has just been released with Linux 6.6, glibc 2.39, LLVM 18.1, and over 300 other recipe upgrades
Amarok 3.0 "Castaway" released!
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.0 "Castaway"
Linux Mint 22 Will Include Preinstalled App for Matrix
Linux Mint 22 will include a Matrix web client preinstalled when released later this year
 
New Wpeeper Android malware can steal your data through backdoor – learn how to stay safe
Waveshare UGV Rover – A 6-wheel AI robot built around Raspberry Pi 4/5 and ESP32
Since the source code for the platform will be open-sourced it can also be used for educational purposes, programming, robotics, AI experimentation, and many other applications
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and Lots More
Distrobox 1.7.2 Enhances Container Management
Distrobox 1.7.2 container wrapping layer promises easier management and improved POSIX compatibility
Nano 8.0 Command-Line Text Editor Released
Beloved by countless Linux users, the Nano text editor rolls out v8.0 'Grus grus' with modernized bindings
I Used macOS for Years. Here’s Why I Prefer Ubuntu
Even if you’re a long-time user of a particular OS, it can pay to check out the alternatives
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro low-profile SBC features Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 AIoT SoC
The Banana Pi BPi-MP5 Pro will support Android 14, Debian 11, and Buildroot through official Rockchip support
NXP i.MX 8M Plus powered DIN-Rail IoT gateway takes DIO, RS232, RS485, and ADC expansion modules
Compulab provides Yocto 4.0 and Debian 12 images with support for Docker, MS Azure IoT, Node-RED, and OTA updates with Mender, as well as Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, and MQTT libraries
April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Eleven new GNU releases!
Eleven new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 28, 2024)
Cava is a bar spectrum audio visualizer for terminal (ncurses) or desktop (SDL)
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Kate & Icons
I think that is rather unpleasant and for e.g. the left icon-only border just an unusable insult
Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: April 2024
Hello Thunderbird Community, and welcome back to the monthly Thunderbird development digest
LXQt 2.0.0 Unveils Exciting Features for a Better User Experience
Learn what's new in the LXQt 2.0.0 desktop environment, which promises Wayland updates soon.
Founder of NixOS 'Ousted'
Software: syslog-ng, Virtual Keyboards, pgvector, and More
Not again Red Hat
On “Corporate Open Source is Dead”
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8 released
Version 5.7 was released on February 4, 2024
Windows TCO: the Cost of Windows and Microsoft Breaches
Programming, Graphics Development, and BSD
Merger of Android and Pixel teams may be good news for Samsung
4 tools Steam Deck and Linux gamers need to install
Gaming on Linux can be a little complicated, but the open-source community has put into the software surrounding the Linux gaming experience
IPFire Location: A decentralised, signed database in DNS
In the recent series of updates on IPFire Location, we are bringing you an exciting new feature today
GEEKOM XT12 Pro review – Part 3: Ubuntu 24.04 on an Intel Core i9-12900H mini PC
The GEEKOM XT12 Pro works well and fast in Ubuntu 24.04 thanks to its powerful Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core/20-thread processor
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
The 5 GIMP features I depend on most when editing images (and how I use them)
If you're looking for a powerful, free image editor, look no further than GIMP
Releases of Immich, Systemd, Git
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
xconsole 1.1.0
xconsole displays in a X11 window the messages which are usually sent to /dev/console
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Our likely long term future (not) with Ubuntu (as of early 2024)
Should we jump before we have to? That may be a question we'll be asking ourselves in 2026, or maybe 2025 when the next Debian release will probably come out.
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
Is the GNOME Foundation Going to Go Bankrupt in 1 Year?
It looks that way. And their only known plan to fix it involves a "Professional Shaman" & "sustainability, diversity, and inclusion". Seriously.
Windows TCO Stories
Games and Graphics: Golf With Your Friends, Godot, Zink, and Albion Online
Google blocked over two million malicious Android apps in 2023
Muse Book laptop features SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V AI processor, up to 16GB RAM
This Muse Book runs the Bianbu OS operating system based on the Debian distribution and optimized to run on the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V SoC
Try Cockpit in Leap Release Candidate
openSUSE Leap 15.6 exited Beta and entered its Release Candidate phase with build 669.1 last week
GStreamer 1.24.3 Enhances Stability and Security in Latest Update
The latest stable GStreamer 1.24.3 release fixes critical bugs in multimedia handling, including HLS and EXIF issues
M5Stack CoreMP135 – A Linux-powered industrial controller based on STM32MP135 Cortex-A7 MPU
The device runs Linux and comes with a microSD card loaded with the Debian operating system
I Spent a Week With Plasma 6.0 for Linux, Here Are the Highlights
A stranger in a strange land. What does a GNOME user make of a week working in KDE Plasma 6.0
Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1
Nitrux has officially released version 3.4.1. Codenamed “mi,” this update promises to improve the overall user experience with several key software updates
Bugzilla Bot improvements in the Automation Sprint
I'm happy to have been able to attend my first in-person KDE event, the Automation & Systematization Sprint in Berlin
FSF to be deposed in SFC v Vizio, updates relevant FAQ entry
For nearly 25 years, the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) "Frequently Asked Questions about the GNU Licenses" have been an important educational resource about the GNU General Public Licenses (GPL)
7 Best Free and Open Source Screen-Readers
The software featured here is free and open source software
CoreKeyboard is an X11 based virtual keyboard
Best Linux Distros for Gaming (2024)
The average gamer doesn’t boot a Linux machine to enjoy a gaming session – because most Linux distros aren’t built to meet a gamer’s needs
5 Popular Linux Distros to Run on a VPS
The most popular operating system used by VPS hosting providers is Linux
Void Linux: A Review of a Fast and Lightweight Distro
Void Linux is a distro like none other. It is independently developed, meaning the entire operating system has been coded from scratch
KDE neon Post-Plasma 6 Updates Review
We were testing KF6, Plasma 6 and KDE Gear 24.04 in our unstable and testing repos for some time before the release
Neptune Linux is an elegant distribution every multimedia power user should know about
If you're a content creator or consumer, this Debian-based Linux distribution is right up your alley
Introducing run0: Run Processes as Other Users with systemd
run0 is a secure replacement for sudo, integrated into systemd, that allows running processes as other users with an isolated context and white list of allowed properties.
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
