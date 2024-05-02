Founder of NixOS 'Ousted'

Dear contributors to the Nix ecosystem, dear users,

We recognize that the Nix community keeps growing and changing, and its governance has not been adapting accordingly. While the foundation board was never intended to lead the community, we cannot deny that it is perceived to be in that role by many, and we therefore take full accountability. We acknowledge there’s been a series of recent crises in our community, which are related to issues with communication, leadership, moderation, representation, and decision making power. The purpose of this document is to take drastic steps: to announce a transition of power as a first step toward addressing those issues.

The foundation board and many members of the community have spent the past 10 days in close contact with each other, deliberating to understand the root causes and working together to define what to do about the situation. So, to you, it may have appeared that nothing was happening in the meantime. We wish we’d reached out publicly sooner, but we did not manage to, for the same reasons described in this statement.