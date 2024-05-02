Openwashing Leftovers
Linux Foundation's Sonic OS project adds ten members, launches enterprise edge project - Telecompaper EN [Ed: LF is a Microsoft front group, this is Microsoft]
Vodafone joins Linux Foundation sub-group to drive forward the industrial internet
Factory robots are less likely to crash into other machines and people, cars can automatically warn cyclists of hazards ahead and drones carrying life-savings supplies are ensured safe passage. These are just some of the applications Vodafone is introducing to the global industry group, LF Edge.
TechRepublic ☛ Llama 3 Cheat Sheet: A Complete Guide for 2024 [Ed: "open to use under a license agreement" is very misleading openwashing]
Learn how to access Meta’s new Hey Hi (AI) model Llama 3, which sets itself apart by being open to use under a license agreement.