LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0
Quoting: LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0 - LibreELEC —
With the new release cycle we changed many devices to 64-bit, including Rasberry Pi 4 and 5.
If using Widevine DRM (required for various copyprotected video add-ons like Prime Video, Netflix, etc.) on one of these devices and updating from LibreELEC 11, Widevine DRM will need to be reinstalled on these devices due to the changed architecture.
LibreELEC 11.0 installs will not automatically update, but you can manually update. LibreELEC installs from before LibreELEC 10.0 must make a clean install due to the Python 3 changes since Kodi v19.
Notebookcheck:
-
LibreELEC 12.0 launches with Kodi 21 Omega and more
Announced in March 2016 as a fork of OpenELEC — which was discontinued the following year — LibreELEC entered the market with version 7.0 on April 4, 2016. This first public release contained Kodi 16.1. Last year, at the end of December, LibreELEC 11.0.4 arrived with Kodi 20.2 Nexus. Now, the time has come for LibreELEC 12.0, which includes Kodi 21 Omega.
In addition to the latest Kodi release, LibreELEC 12.0 comes with 64-bit versions for Raspberry Pi 4 and 5. It uses the Linux kernel 6.6.28 and also updates a very long list of components, such as mesa, samba, bluez, snapcast, and many more. The list of supported hardware also includes the NXP iMX6/iMX8, Allwinner, Amlogic, Qualcomm, Rockchip, Samsung (Exynos), as well as generic 64-bit x86 platforms packing AMD, Intel, and Nvidia parts.