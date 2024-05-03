posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2024,

updated May 03, 2024



Quoting: LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0 - LibreELEC —

With the new release cycle we changed many devices to 64-bit, including Rasberry Pi 4 and 5.

If using Widevine DRM (required for various copyprotected video add-ons like Prime Video, Netflix, etc.) on one of these devices and updating from LibreELEC 11, Widevine DRM will need to be reinstalled on these devices due to the changed architecture.

LibreELEC 11.0 installs will not automatically update, but you can manually update. LibreELEC installs from before LibreELEC 10.0 must make a clean install due to the Python 3 changes since Kodi v19.