PCLinuxOS Magazine Improves Compressibility, PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase

By my estimation (and I’m usually pretty close), the April 2024 issue of The PCLinuxOS *should* have been between 8.5 MB and 9.0 MB in file size … using the “old” Scribus. I was EXTREMELY surprised when the final file size of the April PDF came out at 4.2 MB. I was so shocked that I compiled it again, with the exact same results. My surprise turned to elation when I opened up the PDF, and everything was there and functioning as perfectly well as it ever had. Getting the file size of the final PDF down to 4.2 MB was **completely** unexpected, albeit welcomed.