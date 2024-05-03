Tux Machines

Compulab’s IoT Gateway Equipped with Dual GbE Ports and GPS Connectivity

Compulab unveils the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS which is an advanced industrial IoT gateway equipped with dual GbE ports and GPS connectivity, offering versatility and robust functionality in a compact, modular DIN-rail form factor and fanless design.

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 24.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 79 Bug Fixes

Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update, LibreOffice 24.2.3 is here to address more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series, thus improving its overall stability and reliability.

Debian News From the Projects, Developers, Sparky, DPL

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2024

Nano 8.0 Command-Line Text Editor Released
Beloved by countless Linux users, the Nano text editor rolls out v8.0 'Grus grus' with modernized bindings
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
Gentoo Linux tells AI-generated code contributions to fork off
AI-generated and assisted code contributions are no longer allowed in the Gentoo Linux distribution
Review: Fedora 40 "KDE"
Fedora often acts as a testing grounds for young technologies, particularly development tools
Simplify hybrid cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Architecting, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud environments can be a challenging and time-consuming process
 
Open Hardware: Open On-FPGA Debug Interface and RISC-V FPGA for Linux
Mozilla: William Durand on His Moziversary and Don Marti on Pandoc
Red Hat and Fedora News
Security Leftovers
KDE: KOrganizer and Goal Sprint 2024
Serpent OS: Calm Before The Storm
It's that time of month again, and we have some details to share with you on boot management, as well as plans for real installs landing in May
Today in Techrights
LWN's Latest Articles About Linux (Kernel)
Rust Programming Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Openwashing Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Games: Descent 3 Liberated, SummerCart64, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Matters, Destination Linux, mintCast
PostgreSQL: PGConf.dev 2024 and Datasentinel 2024.04
Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Appliances
GNOME: Call for GNOME Asia 2024 Location Proposals, Nautilus+Microsoft, Workbench 46.1, and More
GNOME development updates and news
Android Leftovers
New Wpeeper Android malware can steal your data through backdoor – learn how to stay safe
today's howtos
5 howtos
Latest From Red Hat's Site
Waveshare UGV Rover – A 6-wheel AI robot built around Raspberry Pi 4/5 and ESP32
Since the source code for the platform will be open-sourced it can also be used for educational purposes, programming, robotics, AI experimentation, and many other applications
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and Lots More
10 latest stories from gamingonlinux
Distrobox 1.7.2 Enhances Container Management
Distrobox 1.7.2 container wrapping layer promises easier management and improved POSIX compatibility
I Used macOS for Years. Here’s Why I Prefer Ubuntu
Even if you’re a long-time user of a particular OS, it can pay to check out the alternatives
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro low-profile SBC features Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 AIoT SoC
The Banana Pi BPi-MP5 Pro will support Android 14, Debian 11, and Buildroot through official Rockchip support
NXP i.MX 8M Plus powered DIN-Rail IoT gateway takes DIO, RS232, RS485, and ADC expansion modules
Compulab provides Yocto 4.0 and Debian 12 images with support for Docker, MS Azure IoT, Node-RED, and OTA updates with Mender, as well as Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, and MQTT libraries
April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Eleven new GNU releases!
Eleven new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 28, 2024)
Free and Open Source Software
Cava is a bar spectrum audio visualizer for terminal (ncurses) or desktop (SDL)
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Kate & Icons
I think that is rather unpleasant and for e.g. the left icon-only border just an unusable insult
Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: April 2024
Hello Thunderbird Community, and welcome back to the monthly Thunderbird development digest
LXQt 2.0.0 Unveils Exciting Features for a Better User Experience
Learn what's new in the LXQt 2.0.0 desktop environment, which promises Wayland updates soon.
Today in Techrights
Founder of NixOS 'Ousted'
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
Software: syslog-ng, Virtual Keyboards, pgvector, and More
Free software coverage and releases
today's howtos
various howtos for Wednesday
Latest From IBM's redhat.com
several redhat.com articles
Not again Red Hat
On “Corporate Open Source is Dead”
Yocto Project 5.0 “Scarthgap” released with Linux 6.6 and plenty of changes
The Yocto Project 5.0 codenamed “Scarthgap” has just been released with Linux 6.6, glibc 2.39, LLVM 18.1, and over 300 other recipe upgrades
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8 released
Version 5.7 was released on February 4, 2024
Amarok 3.0 "Castaway" released!
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.0 "Castaway"
Linux Mint 22 Will Include Preinstalled App for Matrix
Linux Mint 22 will include a Matrix web client preinstalled when released later this year
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Windows TCO: the Cost of Windows and Microsoft Breaches
Programming, Graphics Development, and BSD
today's howtos
8 howtos for now
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Devices, Open Hardware, and Mobile
Some Linux- of hacker-friendly gadgets
Android Leftovers
Merger of Android and Pixel teams may be good news for Samsung
4 tools Steam Deck and Linux gamers need to install
Gaming on Linux can be a little complicated, but the open-source community has put into the software surrounding the Linux gaming experience
IPFire Location: A decentralised, signed database in DNS
In the recent series of updates on IPFire Location, we are bringing you an exciting new feature today
GEEKOM XT12 Pro review – Part 3: Ubuntu 24.04 on an Intel Core i9-12900H mini PC
The GEEKOM XT12 Pro works well and fast in Ubuntu 24.04 thanks to its powerful Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core/20-thread processor
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Gen4 (4th generation) TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop with an updated processor from the AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series.
Free and Open Source Software
These are free and open source software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
The 5 GIMP features I depend on most when editing images (and how I use them)
If you're looking for a powerful, free image editor, look no further than GIMP
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles