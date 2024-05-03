Debian News From the Projects, Developers, Sparky, DPL
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Infomaniak First Platinum Sponsor of DebConf24
We are pleased to announce that Infomaniak has committed to sponsor DebConf24 as a Platinum Sponsor.
Infomaniak is an independent cloud service provider recognised throughout Europe for its commitment to privacy, the local economy and the environment. Recording growth of 18% in 2023, the company is developing a suite of online collaborative tools and cloud hosting, streaming, marketing and events solutions.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian welcomes the 2024 GSOC contributors/students
We are very excited to announce that Debian has selected seven contributors to work under mentorship on a variety of projects with us during the Google Summer of Code.
Here are the list of the projects, students, and details of the tasks to be performed.
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in April 2024
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2024/04
The 4th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024: [...]
Debian ☛ Bits from the DPL
Keeping my promise for monthly bits, here's a quick snapshot of my first ten days as DPL.
Special thanks to Jonathan for an insightful introduction that left less room for questions. His introduction covered my first tasks like expense approval and CTTE member appointments thoroughly. Although I made a visible oversight by forgetting to exclude Simon McVittie from the list, whose term has ended , I'm committed to learning from this mistake. In future I'll prioritize thorough proofreading to ensure accuracy.
Part of my "work" was learning what channels I need to subscribe and adjust my .procmailrc and .muttrc took some time.
Recently I had my first press interview. I had to answer a couple of prepared questions for Business IT News. It seems journalists are always on the lookout for unique angles. When asked if humility is a new trait for DPLs, my response would be a resounding "No." In my experience, humility is a common quality among DPLs I've encountered, including Jonathan.