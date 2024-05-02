Kate & Icons
Quoting: Kate & Icons · Ignorance is bliss... —
There was no information that they want to break away from the icon naming ’the world’ does assume (given there is a spec). And now we have that state for our users there, at least on these spins.
That is not that nice, we did spend a lot of work to get our applications working cross-desktop and even cross-platform and now that…
I feel rather infuriated, finding this before going to sleep, even more after reading the feedback in the GNOME bugtracker and that this is just closed as ‘so be it’.