Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and Lots More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pick up Golf With Your Friends, Trepang2, Gord, Neon Abyss and more in this bundle
There's a new Team17 Humble Bundle live and it includes a pretty interesting selection of games for you to begin stocking up for May.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck most played for April 2024 has plenty of Fallout
Valve have revealed the most played Steam Deck games for April 2024, and to no surprise you've all be playing a whole lot of Fallout haven't you? Yes you have. Don't forget to pick up all those cups and everything else to sell to someone. Or is that just me? I end up being a hoarder in Fallout.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bye Sweet Carole blends horror with what looks like classic Disney movies
I've no idea how I missed Bye Sweet Carole being announced a good while ago, but maybe you did too and it deserves a look because it honestly looks pretty incredible. Created by Chris Darril of the Remothered series it looks like it really does blend classic Disney movies, with a more mature horror theme.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld is bringing in fun new Pals for you to put to work
Pocketpair's absolute smash-hit Early Access game Palworld is set to expanding, with some new Pals being teased that will be coming sometime this Summer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers v2.1 out with Linux support now available
Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers is an awesome free kart racing fan game, and not only is there a new release out but the Linux version is now ready to be downloaded and played too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors gets a AAAA update with functional doors, a train and rail kart racing
Poking a bit of fun at Ubisoft for calling Skull and Bones "AAAA", poncle have released a fresh free update to Vampire Survivors with the AAAA Laborratory update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Clothes Line is a sweet free little adventure game about a retired old lady
If you have half an hour free and fancy cozying up with a little something, check out the new free release of Clothes Line. This was developed for the 11th anniversary of adventure games website Indiefence, started out during the Adventure Jam 2023 but they didn't quite finish it in time but now it's here.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The huge life-sim Life by You from Paradox hits Early Access on June 4
What could potentially be a The Sims killer, Paradox Interactive plan to finally launch Life by You into Early Access on June 4th after multiple delays.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter has a brutal new trailer
Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is releasing with Native Linux support later in 2024, and it's looking really good! Odd Bug Studio just put up a new trailer show off plenty of gameplay.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Soon you'll be able to spice up your parties with the Jackbox Naughty Pack
Jackbox Games are finally doing a special little pack of games just for adults with the teased Jackbox Naughty Pack. This will be the first time the Jackbox team have designed a set of party games for a mature audience.