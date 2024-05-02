Games: Descent 3 Liberated, SummerCart64, and More

Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update, LibreOffice 24.2.3 is here to address more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series, thus improving its overall stability and reliability.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and based on the latest Kodi 21 “Omega” media center software, LibreELEC 12 is here more than a year after LibreELEC 11 and introduces support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.

GNU nano 8.0 bounds ^F for starting a forward search and ^B for starting a backward search by default, while M-F and M-B repeat the search in the corresponding direction, support for opening a file at a certain line number by using nano filename:number, and support for scrolling the viewport with the mouse wheel.

Linux oldtimers may know Amarok from the days of KDE 4 when the beloved Plasma desktop was known as KDE Software Compilation (SC). Although Amarok is part of the KDE Project, it is developed and released independently of other KDE software collections like KDE Gear.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.