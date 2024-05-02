Games: Descent 3 Liberated, SummerCart64, and More
CubicleNate ☛ Descent 3 | Freed to Open Source
The great news of this month has been that Descent 3 has been freed to the open source. Finally, 25 years after its release, the original developers have decided to grant it a position where it can live forever, freed from the shackles of the closed source tomb.
Tom's Hardware ☛ SummerCart64 open source N64 flash cart revealed — turns a regular console into a Nintendo 64DD
SummerCart64 is an open source Nintendo 64 flash cartridge that doubles as a 64DD upgrade.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Teen breaks six Tetris world records — wins cash prize as first to score over 10 million points
15-year-old Tetris superstar Alex Thach (Alex T) has broken at least six gaming world records through March and April this year.
The Kent Stater ☛ Neurodiverse students gain awareness, recognition in game-making event
The Brain Health Research Institute and the Design Innovation Institute encouraged neurodiverse students to create games that address different types of challenges in the “Let’s Make the Rules” event in the DI Hub April 5.
Eric Walker ☛ Bolo | Eric Walker
Every now and then I run across something that has me remember something from my past and today it was a computer game called Bolo by Stuart Cheshire. Don’t be mistaken by the 1982 game that was for the Apple II as I am talking about the 1987 game.