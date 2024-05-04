posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2024



Quoting: Immich Team Goes Full-Time, Joins Forces with FUTO —

Immich continues to rewrite its open-source fairy tale. What began as a hobbyist project has evolved into a full-time endeavor that financially sustains its developers. Isn’t this the dream every open-source developer strives to achieve? But before we continue, here are a few words for those unfamiliar with the project.

Immich is a high-performance, self-hosted photo and video management software with AI capabilities, designed as an alternative to services like Google Photos or iCloud Photos. It allows users to back up and manage their photos and videos directly from their mobile devices.