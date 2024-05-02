today's leftovers
-
Linux Format 315
Celebrate with us as Ubuntu turns 20!
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO — Q1 2024
Hi everybody,
It’s always exciting to start a new year as it provides renewed spirit. Even more exciting because the CX team welcomed a few additional members this quarter, including Konstantina, who will be with us crafting better community experiences in SUMO. This is huge, since the SUMO community team has been under resourced for the past few years. I’m personally super excited about this. There are a few things that we’re working on internally, and I can’t wait to share them with you all. But first thing first, let’s read the recap of what happened and what we did in Q1 2024!
-
-
Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
14 Years?! Happy anniversary, Mandriva Chronicles!
My wife took an English course and she was very worried because all the software was Microsoft's. Or so they said.
However, the platform was Moodle and she could work from my Mageia desktop. Las Monday was her final exam. Everything went fine because Firefox played the audios for the listening exam without a problem.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed Monthly Update - April
Welcome to the monthly update for openSUSE Tumbleweed for April 2024. This month began after addressing last month’s supply chain attack against xz compression library for the rolling release. An explanation of that XZ Backdoor, how it was address and what was learned can be found on news.opensuse.org.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ SparkyLinux: New mirrors in USA and Singapore
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 550.78 released fixing issues for RTX 4xxx series GPUs notebooks
Towards the end of April, NVIDIA released the 550.78 driver and if you use a notebook with a RTX 4xxx series GPU you may want to update for this one.
-