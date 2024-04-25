Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Hey there, DIY IoT enthusiasts! Ever build a cool gadget with your Raspberry Pi, only to get stuck figuring out how to show off its data? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Lots of makers like you face the same challenge: turning that awesome sensor data into something easy to see and interact with on your phone or laptop.

The good news is, there are simple and reliable ways to bridge that gap and shed light on your data without losing time.