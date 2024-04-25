Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Arduino ☛ Creating a low-cost EV charging station with Arduino
The high cost of EV (electric vehicle) chargers may lead you to believe that they’re complex systems. But with the exception of Tesla’s Supercharger, that isn’t true. They’re actually quite simple — basically just glorified switches. All of the nitty gritty charging details are the responsibility of the car’s onboard circuitry.
-
Arduino ☛ DIY shifter knob gets a beautiful integrated LED gear indicator
We recently covered Vaclav Krejci’s stick shift project, in which he designed a board that surrounds the shift lever and uses Hall effect sensors to detect its position. It then displayed the current gear on a small OLED screen.
-
Arduino ☛ Celebrating Earth Day with a solar-powered E Ink weather station
The world just recognized Earth Day and it was a good reminder that we all have a responsibility to protect the planet. Unfortunately, many of our devices suck up energy in direct opposition to that goal. But the market has proven that we aren’t willing to sacrifice convenience. Luckily, that isn’t always necessary. To demonstrate that, overVolt built this solar-powered weather station that features an E Ink display.
-
Arduino ☛ A guide to visualize your Raspberry Pi data on Arduino Cloud
Hey there, DIY IoT enthusiasts! Ever build a cool gadget with your Raspberry Pi, only to get stuck figuring out how to show off its data? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Lots of makers like you face the same challenge: turning that awesome sensor data into something easy to see and interact with on your phone or laptop.
The good news is, there are simple and reliable ways to bridge that gap and shed light on your data without losing time.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ US investigates China's access to RISC-V — open standard instruction set may become new site of US-China chip war
RISC-V (pronounced risk-five) is an ISA, a software instruction standard that tells processors how to receive instructions (e.g. x86 and ARM). RISC-V's low complexity is easier to work with than x86, and is a fully open standard — unlike Arm, its primary competitor. While not popular in mainstream computing products, the standard has a high potential for most processor use cases, concerning U.S. lawmakers attempting to limit China's access to advanced computing power in the ongoing trade war over tech.
The RISC-V standard is a fully open standard, licensable by anyone, and is currently held by a Swiss trust to keep its open standard nature intact. But this has not stopped U.S. lawmakers from calling it a U.S.-based tool and declaring China's use of it to be wrong — and perhaps dangerous.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ New memory variants for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module family
Since 2014, we have provided the power of Raspberry Pi in a flexible form factor designed specifically for industrial and embedded applications, and we’ve been surprised and delighted to see the incredible variety of ways in which our customers use Raspberry Pi Compute Modules. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have expanded our Compute Module 4S offering: these industrial boards are now available with additional SDRAM, and as well as the original 1GB variant, you can now choose from 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB options.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Learning from our hybrid training programme for youth and community organisations
In 2023 we delivered a hybrid training programme to 14 youth organisations in the UK to help educators teach digital making skills.
-
[Old] The Verge ☛ Framework Laptop 16 review: two weeks with the ultimate modular laptop
Never has a computer company made a laptop so user-repairable, so customizable, so… modular. Never have I owned a laptop that’s a workhorse by day, physically transforms into a competent gaming PC by night, then morphs into an RGB-LED-studded five-screen DJ controller when the mood strikes. Never have I swapped out a laptop’s entire butt for a bigger one containing a discrete graphics card, then powered the whole rig with a world’s first 180-watt USB-C PD power supply. And never have I been able to lift out a laptop’s keyboard and touchpad, shift them to the left or right, then add a numpad, or a matrix of dazzling LEDs, or a simple pop of color alongside.
-
Arduino ☛ DIY shifter knob gets a beautiful integrated LED gear indicator
We recently covered Vaclav Krejci’s stick shift project, in which he designed a board that surrounds the shift lever and uses Hall effect sensors to detect its position. It then displayed the current gear on a small OLED screen. The idea was that the user could mount that screen wherever they wanted on the dashboard or center console. But now Krejci is back with a more satisfying solution: an LED display built into the shifter knob itself.