Games: SteamOS 3.5.9 Preview, Combined Arms, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck - SteamOS 3.5.9 Preview 'Well Paced Edition' brings more fixes
Even more fixes are landing in Preview for Steam Deck in the SteamOS 3.5.9 Preview: Well Paced Edition update. I'm enjoying Valve giving them fun code-names too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A favourite and top Steam Deck game Brotato is expanding with new content
Brotato is a great game, absolutely one of my favourites, it's also one of the most played Steam Deck games and the good news is that it's set to expand! It is Steam Deck Verified by Valve and Platinum on ProtonDB.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyberpunk 2077 gets another big upgrade with a Metro System, new Accessibility options
One of the most popular single-player games on Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 has received another big free update for all players. Cyberpunk 2077 is rated Steam Deck Verified by Valve and Gold on ProtonDB.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Skyrim Special Edition updated with Steam Deck support, ultrawide res, bug fixes
I'm as surprised as you are but The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition just got a brand new update that includes Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for December 2023 is a nice all-rounder of treats
The latest Humble Choice for December 2023 is now available with another set of games for subscribers, so here's your usual run over what's inside and the compatibility for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Combined Arms, the big free retro C&C and Red Alert combo 1.0 is out now
Combined Arms brings Command & Conquer and Red Alert action mashed together into a single OpenRA powered game and the 1.0 release is out now. Probably one of my favourite standalone OpenRA games, since I grew up playing all the Westwood classic RTS games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is live but no mention of a PC release yet
Grand Theft Auto VI is no doubt going to be the absolute biggest release all year when it arrives in 2025, but for now Rockstar Games are only announcing it for consoles. In the press release they only mentioned PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.