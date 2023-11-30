digiKam 8.2 Open-Source Photo Management App Is Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2023



digiKam 8.2 is here after about four months after the digiKam 8.1 release, which introduced four new templates for 6.8 inch photo papers in the Print Creator feature, added the ability to remove all face tags from selected items and to remove all tags from selected items except face tags, and improved the usability of the Image Properties sidebar tab.

There are no new features in digiKam 8.2 as it’s mostly a bugfix release improving support for the GEO Tag Editor, the ability to remove “Unknown” face tags from a photo, editing RAW images with ART, RawTherapee, or Darktable 2 Gmic, saving of tags on exit, Tesseract OCR, as well as conversion of Panasonic rw2 files to DNG.

Read on