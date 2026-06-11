Fedora, AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and More

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Tor Project blog

Paskoocheh: When you need a tool to reach the tool

Due to heavy information controls, people in Iran face significant barriers to accessing the Internet. Authorities have actively blocked numerous websites and apps, including conventional circumvention and digital security tools such as VPNs, social media platforms, and the app stores themselves. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" problem: users need a VPN to download a VPN.

LinuxGizmos.com

youyeetoo updates R1 SBC and lists K1 N100-based x86 computer

youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.

AM62x PRU Academy goes live for BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2

Texas Instruments and BeagleBoard.org have announced that the AM62x and AM26x PRU Academy is now available, adding new learning material for developers working with BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2.

9to5Linux

Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

COSMIC 1.0.16 Desktop Adds OpenRC Support for Bluetooth Service Management

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.

Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux Firmware Updater Released with Support for Elan Touchscreens

Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.

Alpine Linux 3.24 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC Desktops

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.24 introduces support for the latest GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC desktop environments, as well as support for the Sway 1.12 tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.

digiKam 9.1 Photo Manager Released with Support for Pixel Motion Photos

Coming three months after digiKam 9.0, the digiKam 9.1 release introduces support for Pixel motion photos from Google Pixel phones, a new “Clear All Groups” button in the Advanced Search dialog to make it easier to reset search filters, and support for video thumbnails for the USB Mass Storage driver.

news

Fedora, AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2026

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Your Pixel Watch’s next big Wear OS update is almost here
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