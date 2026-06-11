news
Fedora, AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and More
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Onboarding a Forgejo-hosted project to Fedora Konflux
We, the Forge team, recently onboarded a Codeberg-hosted repo to the new Fedora Konflux instance.
This is a guide based on the onboarding experience, the steps and UI are similar in Fedora’s Forge.
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Red Hat ☛ Bring your own evaluation framework to EvalHub
EvalHub ships with a default provider set that covers most general-purpose evaluation needs:
lm-evaluation-harnessfor capability benchmarks, Garak for safety probes, GuideLLM for infrastructure profiling, LightEval for fast capability checks, and MTEB for embedding quality. For many teams, that is enough.
For many others, it is not.
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Cockpit Project: Cockpit 363
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from cockpit-files 41: [...]
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Red Hat ☛ Integrate OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and PG Airman MCP Server [Ed: Trying to sell slop instead of GNU/Linux]
In 1991, Mark D. Weiser (CTO of Xerox PARC) wrote, “The most profound technologies are those that disappear.” Weiser was expressing his intuitive observation that the most reliable and successful technologies reach such a high degree of integration with our day-to-day lives that we cease to notice them. In this regard, relational database technology stands in an elite league, quietly and reliably supporting nearly every function within the enterprise for over half a century.
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Red Hat ☛ Building and running Bazel applications on AutoSD: Toolchains, containers, and recommended practices
Bazel is an open source build system that automates software builds and tests. Supported build tasks include running compilers and linkers to produce executable programs and libraries, and assembling deployable packages. Similar to tools like Make, Ant, Gradle, and Maven, Bazel supports multiple languages, repositories, and platforms in an industry-leading ecosystem. Reproducibility, scalability, and cross-platform consistency are key design goals of Bazel's hermetic and declarative build model, which has driven its adoption among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
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EIN Presswire ☛ AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at Southeast Linux Fest 2026
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is slated to speak at Southeast Linux Fest, an annual Linux and open source software conference taking place June 12-14 at the Sonesta Charlotte Lower South End in Charlotte, North Carolina.
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Red Hat ☛ What's new in Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform 2.7
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 is now generally available. This release continues our focus on making automation more efficient, resilient, and intelligent for IT teams operating at enterprise scale. Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 introduces new features and enhancements designed to streamline platform engineering, eliminate friction across the automation lifecycle, and put Hey Hi (AI) to work across IT operations.
Key updates include an expanded automation portal with a new visual execution environment builder and centralized content catalog, along with the enhanced automation intelligent assistant that now supports bring-your-own-knowledge for enterprise-specific guidance. Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 also introduces a Technology Preview of native MCP server integration, enabling Hey Hi (AI) agents to query jobs, gather facts, and launch automation workflows through natural language, as well as Ansible development workspaces for a secure, consistent browser-based development environment.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Ansible Automation Platform 2.7: Visual Execution Environment Builder and Content Discovery Guide
Automated build pipeline: You can also specify that the builder scaffolds a complete GitHub repository with an automated build pipeline. Select a target registry, and the generated GitHub Actions workflow handles building the container image and pushing it to your registry automatically, providing a ready-to-use execution environment without ever touching the command line.
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Red Hat Official ☛ What's New in Ansible Automation Platform 2.7
Here's a look at what's included in our latest release.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Expiration of Secure Boot signing certificates in 2026 [Ed: IBM Red Hat working with Microsoft to help Microsoft control servers, laptops etc.]
UEFI Secure Boot is a security feature that permits only signed, trusted components to boot on your system. This means the bootloader(s) that start the machine and load the kernel—the kernel itself—which is the heart of the operating system (OS), and the kernel modules are signed. Allowing only trusted components to load prevents malicious bootkits or rootkits from getting installed.