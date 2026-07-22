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Mozilla and Firefox Derivatives: Waterfox 6.6.17, Browser 15.0.19, Native Containers in Firefox 153
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Waterfox ☛ Waterfox 6.6.17 - Security and regional search follow-up - Waterfox Release
Waterfox 6.6.17 includes security fixes from the forthcoming MFSA 2026-70, attempts to correct the previous regional search configuration, and includes compatibility fixes also shipping in the 6.7 beta.
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.19 | The Tor Project
If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.
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Don Marti ☛ Starting Firefox with a temporary profile
I have been starting Firefox with temporary throwaway profiles (for research and testing purposes), and wrote this to make it a little faster.
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Mozilla ☛ Your Android tabs just got a lot more organized with Firefox
Tabs pile up fast on mobile. Imagine you’re planning a summer barbecue, and you start by searching for the best rib recipe. Twenty minutes later, you’re 17 tabs deep: comparing marinades, debating side dishes, checking the weather, making a grocery list and adding songs to a playlist.
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Mozilla ☛ Quick Answers: For the questions in between
You’re planning a trip. Reading an article. Following a recipe.
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Mozilla ☛ Experience Better Browsing: Introducing Native Containers in Firefox 153
Today, we’re excited to announce the Preview of Containers in Firefox version 153, which lets you keep separate parts of your online life (work, shopping, personal, banking) logged into different accounts in the same browser window, but keeps your cookies and ad tracking isolated inside each container.