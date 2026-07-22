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A Tux Machines Anniversary This Coming Saturday
This site, Tux Machines, is run by many people in many countries (in at least 3 continents). This coming weekend, on July 25th, it'll be an anniversary for the new system developed by our people. 4 years ago it officially went live (not just as a beta) and any further patching has since then been done directly on the live system.
This current site is very simple and light, which makes it cheaper to run. Prior to the move, when we use a heavy Drupal setup, we relied on numerous machines (or containers) to handle things like the databases. No more.
Keeping Tux Machines economic and agile is very important. █
Image source: Lots Of British Pound Notes