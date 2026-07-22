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New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux
For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.
The new Steam Client update also improves the notification settings layout for various languages, revamps the Steam Workshop system that managed what subscribed items needed to be updated, and fixes an issue where the controller pairing screen could pop up during controller firmware updates.