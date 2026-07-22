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Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80
Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 was already available in 5-inch and 7-inch variants, and, as of today, you can also get it in a 10-inch variant featuring an IPS TFT true multi-touch capacitive panel that supports ten-finger touch, 24-bit RGB, and a 1200×1920-pixel resolution.
The 10-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 panel also features a more generous 85-degree viewing angle and comes with all the necessary cables, connectors, and mounting hardware. However, it is only compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 and the Raspberry Pi Compute Module IO boards.