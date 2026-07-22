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Games: Denuvo, Godot, and More
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ScummVM ☛ Psi-Powers at the Ready: Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess
The ScummVM Team is pleased to announce that Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess — originally released in Europe as KULT: The Temple of Flying Saucers — is ready for public testing!
Step into the boots of Raven, a young man gifted with psychic powers, held prisoner deep inside the temple of an alien priestess. His companion, Sci-Fi, has been captured too, and to reach her, Raven must survive the five Ordeals that stand between him and the Chamber. Wits alone will not be enough: you will need to master eight distinct psi-powers, from the humble Solar Eyes to the brutal Extreme Violence, to outsmart the strange creatures of this surreal, post-apocalyptic world.
Originally developed in 1989 by the French label Exxos (ERE Informatique), with an art direction inspired by illustrator Philippe Caza, KULT is a genuine cult classic of European adventure gaming, remembered for its dreamlike atmosphere and its unusual, power-driven puzzles.
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Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.8 dev 2
The cost of convenience? Nothing!
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The Register UK ☛ Valve's Steam Frame pushes Arch Linux toward official Arm64 support
Valve and Collabora are building an Arm64 port of Arch Linux for the Steam Frame VR gaming platform, with hopes that the work will eventually feed into the upstream distro.
Arch Linux has spawned a whole family of derivatives, but the official upstream distro targets 64-bit x86 and nothing else. As the homepage says: "Currently we have official packages optimized for the x86-64 architecture."
Valve and Collabora would like to change that. The pair are developing an Arm64 port called Holo Core, initially as the foundation of the Steam Frame's operating system.
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Using a hypervisor on Linux has simplified the launch of Denuvo-protected games.
Linux users actively use hypervisor technologies to bypass Denuvo protection in modern games. This method allows complex games to run without compromising overall system security or disabling driver digital signature verification. Many games require the latest versions of game clients and regular hypervisor updates to run correctly. Some games fail to launch on older system builds, while updated versions ensure stable launches.
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You Can Play Epic And GOG Games On Your Steam Machine - Here's How
While the Steam Machine is an expensive device, it is still cheaper than buying a high-end gaming PC. Plus, you can play all your games on your TV. However, you are limited to Steam's library. What if you want to play "Alan Wake 2" or "Genshin Impact?" Either use a different console or install a special (and free) app on the Steam Machine.
While the Steam Machine looks like a cross between an Xbox Series X and a Nintendo GameCube, at its core, the platform is little more than a computer running on Linux instead of Windows. It uses a custom Linux operating system known as SteamOS, but it is a Linux machine nonetheless, which means you can install apps that let you sideload programs (install them from outside the official app store), specifically games in your Epic and GOG libraries. The most popular of these is the Heroic Games Launcher. This program is an open-source launcher that collects your game libraries under one digital roof.
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A way to run Denuvo games through a Linux hypervisor on Ryzen processors in the AM4 socket has been discovered.
Linux users are discussing a method for bypassing Denuvo anti-piracy protection using a hypervisor on an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor. The main problem with using this method on Zen 3 socket AM4 processors is the lack of instruction activity. CPUID in user space. Due to this hardware feature of previous generations of chips, running protected video games requires additional operating system settings.
To solve this problem, owners of AM4 socket platforms need to add a special command to the Linux kernel bootloader. This action enables processing of the necessary instructions in user mode without a complete system rebuild. Combined with custom builds of the Proton GE tool, this method allows for the successful launch of protected games and concealment of the hypervisor from built-in verification systems.