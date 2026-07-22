Games: Denuvo, Godot, and More

The ScummVM Team is pleased to announce that Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess — originally released in Europe as KULT: The Temple of Flying Saucers — is ready for public testing!

Step into the boots of Raven, a young man gifted with psychic powers, held prisoner deep inside the temple of an alien priestess. His companion, Sci-Fi, has been captured too, and to reach her, Raven must survive the five Ordeals that stand between him and the Chamber. Wits alone will not be enough: you will need to master eight distinct psi-powers, from the humble Solar Eyes to the brutal Extreme Violence, to outsmart the strange creatures of this surreal, post-apocalyptic world.

Originally developed in 1989 by the French label Exxos (ERE Informatique), with an art direction inspired by illustrator Philippe Caza, KULT is a genuine cult classic of European adventure gaming, remembered for its dreamlike atmosphere and its unusual, power-driven puzzles.