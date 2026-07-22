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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026



Quoting: Fedora Xfce or Xubuntu: Which is the best Linux desktop? | ZDNET —

Xfce doesn't get enough love. I believe one reason is that the desktop environment typically defaults to a mostly old-school look and feel. Although Xfce tries to be modern, it lives in the shadows of desktops like COSMIC, Budgie, and KDE Plasma.

For many who have yet to experience Xfce, one of the things you'll almost instantly discover is that it is one of the most flexible desktops on the market. There's almost nothing you can't do with it. If you like a traditional panel, you've got it. If you prefer a dock, Xfce can do it. Maybe a dock and a top panel? Sure. Two side panels? Heck, yeah. I've tweaked Xfce until it was like nothing I'd ever seen before on a PC desktop. This customization is fun.