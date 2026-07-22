news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
-
Chris Hardie ☛ How far I'll go to make an RSS feed of your website
Or even worse, you have played some role in designing or building a tool or service that other people use to publish timely content on the Internet, and you unforgivably allowed it to ship without support for RSS feeds.
And you probably just assume that a few remaining RSS feed nerds out there are just quietly backing away in defeat. “They’ll just have to manually visit the site every day if they want updates,” you rationalize. “They can download our app and get push notifications instead,” you somehow say with a straight face.
No.
-
Mozilla
-
Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 21, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed: [...]
-
Waterfox ☛ Waterfox Android 1.2.6 - Gecko 153 and search updates
Updated the underlying browser engine to Gecko 153, bringing in the latest upstream fixes, stability improvements, and security updates.
-
-
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
-
Elliott Cost ☛ 95 reasons for having your own website in 2026 ~ Bell Kiosk
-