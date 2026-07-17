Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG

Added support for a custom taint name for the pilot node untaint controller via the PILOT_NODE_UNTAINT_CONTROLLERS_TAINT_NAME environment variable. Defaults to cni.istio.io/not-ready . (Issue #57844)

Improved istiod scalability in ambient mode by scoping XDS pushes from workload/service Address changes to only the affected waypoints, instead of pushing to all waypoints and proxies.