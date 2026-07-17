news
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG
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Announcing Istio 1.30.3
Added support for a custom taint name for the pilot node untaint controller via the
PILOT_NODE_UNTAINT_CONTROLLERS_TAINT_NAMEenvironment variable. Defaults to
cni.istio.io/not-ready. (Issue #57844)
Improved istiod scalability in ambient mode by scoping XDS pushes from workload/service
Addresschanges to only the affected waypoints, instead of pushing to all waypoints and proxies.
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Announcing Istio 1.29.6
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.29.5 and 1.29.6.
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PR Web ☛ 10ZiG and Cendio Partner to Deliver Secure, High-Performance Linux Server-Based Computing
Partnership combines 10ZiG endpoint solutions with Cendio ThinLinc to provide a simple, secure, and cost-effective alternative for remote and centralized Linux desktops