My post about responsibility for bug reports on old software versions the other day stirred up quite some discussion, and I wanted to drill a bit more into what I think is the crux of the dispute: the difference between legal obligations and the social contract.

When you package and distribute free open source software (FOSS), you legally have to comply with the terms of the license: “make the source code available,” “don’t change the license,” and so on.

You might also notice the absence of a warranty, or silence about responsibility for bug reports.

So let’s return to the question: [...]