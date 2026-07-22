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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026



Quoting: Blur my Shell adding Blur Support for GNOME Menus & OSD Popups | UbuntuHandbook —

The new blur uses the rounded blur helper when it is available to handle the rounding with dynamic blur. It creates a separate blurred layer behind each popup and keeps that layer perfectly aligned with the popup’s shape and position. This makes the popup look like frosted glass.

The Popups Blur so far is available in the master branch, which will be probably released in next 73 version. And, it’s working good (though needs a few tweaks) in my case in Ubuntu 26.04, without notable performance cost.

For more about the new Popups blur, see the pull request in the source page.