news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ Prometheus TSDB: Manage Data Storage and Retention on Linux
In this chapter, you’ll learn where Prometheus stores its data, how to configure data retention, how TSDB compaction works, and how to create and restore database snapshots on Linux using Prometheus.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Application-Level Firewalls Explained: A Beginner's Guide
If your web browser, terminal, and music player all try to access the Internet at the same time, should they all be treated the same way?
A traditional firewall usually focuses on the network connection itself. An application-level firewall asks a different question: Which application is making this connection, and should it be allowed?
That small shift in perspective changes how you think about firewall rules and gives you much finer control over your system.
By the end of this guide, you'll understand: [...]
-
Chris ☛ Kuiper Q-Q plot: are these the same?
In case you know the drill already, just paste your data into the tool and get on with your life. I wish I had made this long ago! That tool shows a q-q plot for visual comparison, it computes Kuiper’s test statistic, and has a handy reference table for significance thresholds.
It lets you choose between multiple theoretical reference distributions. Or you can input your own reference distribution, either as an empirical distribution function known exactly, or a reference sample with embedded uncertainty. The theoretical reference distributions that support it come with aic values for model selection.
-
Kyle Reddoch ☛ Security Logging at Home Without Overbuilding
The fastest way to make home security logging useless is to collect everything first and decide why later. A dashboard fills with router chatter, DNS queries, web requests, and routine sign-ins. Nothing has an owner, normal activity has never been defined, and the whole project becomes something to ignore.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Making sense of diskless workstations through two models of them
One answer is that diskless workstations were not infrequently used in situations where there was no 'ROI' as such, for example for use by university graduate students (generally not in dedicated offices, unless you were very lucky, but instead in shared in terminal rooms). But in my view, a deeper answer is that there are two usage models of diskless workstations.
-
SecretSpec ☛ Secrets Don’t Belong in Config
These mechanisms are not equally safe: environment variables can be inherited, arguments can appear in process listings, and files still need correct permissions. What separation does guarantee is that the deployer no longer has to manufacture a second, secret-bearing version of the configuration.
The principle is simple; implementing it across environments is not. Local development might use a system keyring, CI environment variables, and production 1Password or Vault. Without a shared abstraction, each environment needs its own naming, lookup, validation, and injection glue.
-
Linuxize ☛ lsusb, lspci, and lshw: List Hardware in Linux
Identify the hardware in a GNU/Linux machine: list USB devices with lsusb, find PCI cards and their drivers with lspci, and get a full inventory with lshw.
-
Linuxize ☛ head Cheatsheet
Quick reference for showing the first lines or bytes of files and limiting command output with head in Linux
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Git Pull Kept Failing on My Ghost Server. Docker Compose Override Fixed It
Modifying your docker-compose.yml directly and now git pull throws a "local changes would be overwritten" error? Use a compose.override.yml file to keep your changes separate from the file Ghost's repo manages.