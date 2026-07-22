If your web browser, terminal, and music player all try to access the Internet at the same time, should they all be treated the same way?

A traditional firewall usually focuses on the network connection itself. An application-level firewall asks a different question: Which application is making this connection, and should it be allowed?

That small shift in perspective changes how you think about firewall rules and gives you much finer control over your system.

By the end of this guide, you'll understand: [...]