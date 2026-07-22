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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026



Quoting: KDE for Enterprise Needs a Strong PIM Infrastructure - ervin —

The overarching theme of the investment is to make the KDE ecosystem more desirable for enterprise and public institution uses. The desktop shell (Plasma) and having a strong base to distribute it (KDE Linux) obviously comes to mind, but it’s also about the Personal Information Management (PIM) space. Nowadays a good chunk of the institutional life (public or otherwise) is to deal with email, contacts and calendars. So we set sail to strengthen Kontact, KMail, Korganizer and friends. More specifically, we want to strengthen its underlying infrastructure: Akonadi and its resources.

So what exactly are we working on currently? Well, I propose you attend the Akademy 2026 talk of my colleagues which will cover what we do on KDE PIM!