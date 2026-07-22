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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026



Quoting: This Android 17 setting logs suspicious activity on your phone for troubleshooting - turn it on ASAP | ZDNET —

As a longtime Linux user, I am accustomed to having access to all the logs I need. With those logs, I can track down any issues that arise and troubleshoot them. I can also look into suspicious behavior, such as an app or service sending or receiving information that it shouldn't.

On Linux, there are logs for just about anything.

Until a recent Android 17 security update, logs have been pretty much MIA. But now, with Intrusion Logging, that's changed.