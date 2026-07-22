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Recent Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-14 [Older] Why Is EVERYONE Suddenly Obsessed With CachyOS? [#1 on Distrowatch]
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Wonders of Web Weaving ☛ #11: fLaMEd Fury (flamedfury.com) - Wonders of Web Weaving
In Episode 11, I chat with flaMEd, the author of flamedfury.com about, among other things, web communities around games and television shows, sharing music interests with a personal website, community in the indie web, and more.
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-16 [Older] Linux Mint's Wayland Session Is Ready After 3 Years
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-16 [Older] Linus Torvalds Says The Linux Kernel Is Not "Anti-AI"
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-15 [Older] The COSMIC Desktop Spin of Fedora 44 is Fantastic!
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-15 [Older] Let's Try KDE Plasma's New TV Interface
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-15 [Older] iOS and Android suck now, so I used a Linux Phone for 30 days
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-14 [Older] The Linux Distro Much Cooler Than Arch Linux
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-14 [Older] Why You NEED UUIDs in fstab (Linux Storage Explained)
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-14 [Older] Shelly Is A GUI Package Manager For Arch Linux
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-13 [Older] How to Test Your Network Speed on Linux with iPerf3
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-13 [Older] Ubuntu Just Broke Ubuntu
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-12 [Older] A Linux Distro In Under 20 Megabytes
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-12 [Older] Windows 11 is losing users really quickly - Linux Weekly News
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-16 [Older] Windows Marketshare Is Trending Down