Some Changes to GNOME Security Tracking

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming one and a half months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 is here to revamp the DNS resolution from the ground up by replacing Unbound with Knot Resolver, which introduces encrypted upstream forwarding (DNS over TLS), DNS firewall, encrypted zone data (over TLS), SafeSearch, conditional forwarding, local overrides, DHCP integration, persistent cache, and shared state across multiple workers.

Mozilla Firefox 153 is an Extended Support Release (ESR) that will receive updates for the next 15 months. It will accompany both Firefox 140 ESR, which will receive updates until September 2026, and the Firefox 115 ESR series. Once Firefox 140 ESR support ends, Firefox 153 ESR will take its place alongside Firefox 115 ESR.

Coming five months after NetworkManager 1.56, the NetworkManager 1.58 release adds support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

news

Some Changes to GNOME Security Tracking

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2026



I have been managing GNOME security issue tracking since November 2020. (Thank you to Red Hat for supporting this work.) Security tracking is largely a secretarial duty: I keep track of issues when they are reported and when they are closed, disclose them when the deadline is reached, and request CVEs when appropriate. It is not a huge amount of work, but I am getting tired of it, so it’s time for a change. I will discontinue tracking newly-reported security issues on November 1, 2026. During November, I will focus only on tracking issues reported prior to November 1. By December 1, all disclosure deadlines for that set of issues will have been reached, and I will be done.

Currently nobody else is tracking GNOME security issues. If you are an experienced GNOME community member and you are interested in taking over this work, let me know and I will help you get started. (Security tracking is not a good task for newcomers.)

This may also be an opportunity to improve our tracking infrastructure. I use a wiki page, but this is fairly primitive and requires considerable manual upkeep. It’s easy to forget to update the page when an issue report is closed, for example. Ideally, we would replace the wiki with a proper web app that dynamically updates based on the actual state of the issue.

Read on