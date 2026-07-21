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Some Changes to GNOME Security Tracking
I have been managing GNOME security issue tracking since November 2020. (Thank you to Red Hat for supporting this work.) Security tracking is largely a secretarial duty: I keep track of issues when they are reported and when they are closed, disclose them when the deadline is reached, and request CVEs when appropriate. It is not a huge amount of work, but I am getting tired of it, so it’s time for a change. I will discontinue tracking newly-reported security issues on November 1, 2026. During November, I will focus only on tracking issues reported prior to November 1. By December 1, all disclosure deadlines for that set of issues will have been reached, and I will be done.
Currently nobody else is tracking GNOME security issues. If you are an experienced GNOME community member and you are interested in taking over this work, let me know and I will help you get started. (Security tracking is not a good task for newcomers.)
This may also be an opportunity to improve our tracking infrastructure. I use a wiki page, but this is fairly primitive and requires considerable manual upkeep. It’s easy to forget to update the page when an issue report is closed, for example. Ideally, we would replace the wiki with a proper web app that dynamically updates based on the actual state of the issue.